Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,565 head selling on Feb. 27, compared to 6,701 head trading on Feb. 20 and 6,243 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and steer calves were mostly selling $6 to $10 lower with a few weighing over 900 pounds that were selling steady to $4 lower. The feeder heifers were trading $7 to $10 lower and heifer calves were trading $10 to $15 lower. Cattle futures traded in the red most of the week diminishing demand. The demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (58% steers, 40% heifers, 2% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 345 lbs., 210.00; 8 head, 316 lbs., 236.00 (236.00), thin fleshed; 11 head, 379 lbs., 223.00; 3 head, 365 lbs., 195.00, unweaned; 41 head, 400 to 437 lbs., 188.00 to 213.00 (199.50); 56 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 177.00 to 187.00 (184.41); 56 head, 504 to 540 lbs., 164.00 to 182.00 (173.53); 38 head, 557 to 598 lbs., 152.00 to 169.00 (162.63); 116 head, 615 to 647 lbs., 141.00 to 157.00 (150.99); 44 head, 657 to 697 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (142.14); 148 head, 710 to 748 lbs., 132.00 to 144.50 (137.65); 51 head, 760 to 792 lbs., 127.00 to 130.50 (128.27); 186 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 123.50 to 130.00 (128.12); 314 head, 853 to 899 lbs., 120.00 to 123.75 (121.33); 243 head, 921 to 945 lbs., 117.80 to 123.60 (122.03); 107 head, 952 to 994 lbs., 116.50 to 129.85 (123.49); 14 head, 1016 lbs., 116.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 326 lbs., 208.00; 9 head, 364 lbs., 211.00, thin fleshed; 26 head, 403 to 422 lbs., 183.50 to 216.00 (194.41); 25 head, 557 to 583 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (151.92); 5 head, 637 lbs., 143.50; 45 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (129.60); 20 head, 717 lbs., 129.25; 42 head, 752 to 782 lbs., 117.50 to 126.00 (121.51); 20 head, 825 to 839 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (118.74); 3 head, 940 lbs., 115.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 472 lbs., 163.00; 4 head, 605 lbs., 124.00; 5 head, 650 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 355 to 380 lbs., 146.00 to 161.00 (152.92); 15 head, 359 to 369 lbs., 164.00 to 165.00 (164.67), thin fleshed; 3 head, 385 lbs., 144.00, unweaned; 33 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 143.00 to 157.00 (154.37); 108 head, 456 to 499 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (145.25); 47 head, 503 to 536 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (142.03); 109 head, 561 to 597 lbs., 124.50 to 138.00 (130.89); 106 head, 603 to 641 lbs., 126.00 to 145.00 (133.89); 130 head, 667 to 696 lbs., 122.00 to 127.25 (125.34); 108 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (121.47); 71 head, 752 to 797 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (119.17); 147 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (117.36); 48 head, 889 to 890 lbs., 113.50 to 116.50 (114.94); 25 head, 905 to 920 lbs., 112.00 to 116.50 (115.02); 5 head, 1060 to 1065 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.60); 5 head, 1200 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 343 lbs., 149.50, unweaned; 4 head, 398 lbs., 143.00; 15 head, 423 to 447 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (146.06); 3 head, 495 lbs., 121.00; 10 head, 535 lbs., 134.00; 9 head, 576 lbs., 133.00; 2 head, 645 lbs., 118.00; 67 head, 650 to 669 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (126.18); 65 head, 705 to 737 lbs., 122.00 to 123.50 (123.39); 6 head, 928 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 540 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 360 lbs., 185.00, unweaned; 2 head, 440 lbs., 155.00, unweaned; 10 head, 473 to 477 lbs., 171.00; 7 head, 511 lbs., 168.00; 12 head, 563 to 585 lbs., 148.00 to 155.50 (154.21); 17 head, 639 lbs., 139.00.
