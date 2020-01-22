The Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 5,156 head selling on Jan. 16, compared to 7,652 selling on Jan. 9 and 4,220 head trading a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers were selling steady to $4 lower. The feeder heifers were trading $1 to $3 lower with the exception of 750- to 800-pounders that were selling $3 higher. The steer calves were selling unevenly steady. The heifer calves were trading $1 to $4 higher. The demand was good for weaned and unweaned calves and moderate to good for feeders. The quality was average to attractive with an abundance of home-raised, attractive yearlings on offer. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures closed slightly lower on Jan. 16. Reports of icy roads and temperatures in the 30s limited receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (52% steers, 46% heifers, 2% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 330 lbs., 214.00; 17 head, 370 to 386 lbs., 198.00 to 207.00 (205.04); 12 head, 351 lbs., 195.00, unweaned; 4 head, 440 lbs., 195.00; 12 head, 445 lbs., 174.00, unweaned; 48 head, 460 to 483 lbs., 173.00 to 189.00 (182.82); 28 head, 467 to 498 lbs., 170.00 to 177.00 (175.40), unweaned; 48 head, 503 to 544 lbs., 169.00 to 178.50 (173.45); 22 head, 508 lbs., 183.00, thin fleshed; 17 head, 525 lbs., 157.50, unweaned; 301 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (159.53); 5 head, 596 lbs., 151.00, fleshy; 127 head, 604 to 633 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (151.52); 70 head, 606 to 609 lbs., 138.00 to 153.00 (143.84), unweaned; 282 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (148.23); 130 head, 652 to 664 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (139.81), unweaned; 235 head, 708 to 743 lbs., 139.00 to 145.50 (142.58); 14 head, 733 to 738 lbs., 136.00, fleshy; 8 head, 704 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 208 head, 752 to 791 lbs., 138.00 to 144.50 (140.79); 13 head, 760 to 782 lbs., 137.50 to 138.00 (137.77), fleshy; 117 head, 808 to 849 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (143.21); 19 head, 830 lbs., 134.50, fleshy; 33 head, 907 to 944 lbs., 137.00 to 141.50 (138.55); 3 head, 940 lbs., 130.50, fleshy; 4 head, 936 lbs., 136.00, full; 3 head, 950 lbs., 127.00, fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 306 lbs., 167.00, unweaned; 13 head, 353 lbs., 187.00; 6 head, 443 lbs., 170.00; 21 head, 492 to 498 lbs., 161.00 to 167.50 (166.89); 13 head, 464 lbs., 164.50, unweaned; 21 head, 531 to 547 lbs., 156.00 to 165.00 (162.48); 10 head, 545 lbs., 157.00, unweaned; 5 head, 594 lbs., 138.00, fleshy; 13 head, 565 lbs., 135.00, uweaned; 16 head, 610 to 647 lbs., 138.50 to 142.00 (141.11); 5 head, 640 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 39 head, 657 to 661 lbs., 138.50 to 144.00 (141.22); 103 head, 700 to 733 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (138.48); 16 head, 778 to 790 lbs., 135.50 to 136.50 (136.31); 8 head, 788 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 76 head, 806 to 832 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (137.47); 27 head, 864 lbs., 136.00; 6 head, 995 lbs., 125.00; 16 head, 1047 lbs., 127.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 516 to 541 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (119.23); 4 head, 886 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 347 lbs., 167.00; 35 head, 354 to 397 lbs., 165.00 to 172.00 (169.49); 38 head, 375 lbs., 177.00, value added; 26 head, 431 to 445 lbs., 153.50 to 164.00 (159.72); 46 head, 407 to 447 lbs., 142.50 to 158.00 (149.55), unweaned; 60 head, 466 to 499 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (154.89); 56 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 150.50 to 159.00 (155.33), unweaned; 116 head, 508 to 549 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (146.40); 52 head, 523 to 547 lbs., 138.00 to 151.00 (140.87), unweaned; 48 head, 513 lbs., 164.50, value added; 175 head, 554 to 583 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (138.82); 46 head, 570 to 598 lbs., 130.50 to 134.50 (133.44), unweaned; 135 head, 604 to 646 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (136.21); 3 head, 632 lbs., 133.00, fleshy; 56 head, 612 to 638 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.71), unweaned; 229 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 132.50 to 139.00 (134.66); 9 head, 696 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 205 head, 711 to 745 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (133.03); 5 head, 702 lbs., 124.00, unweaned; 133 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (135.05); 10 head, 794 lbs., 139.00, thin fleshed; 14 head, 805 to 817 lbs., 129.50 to 132.00 (130.22); 125 head, 850 to 871 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (129.14); 13 head, 939 lbs., 126.00; 3 head, 980 lbs., 119.00, full; 2 head, 1025 lbs., 119.00; 9 head, 1060 lbs., 119.50; 12 head, 1090 lbs., 112.00, full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 363 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 15 head, 401 to 412 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (136.76), unweaned; 20 head, 475 to 476 lbs., 127.50 to 136.50 (129.75), unweaned; 11 head, 501 to 527 lbs., 134.00 to 139.50 (135.45); 22 head, 515 to 523 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.55), unweaned; 22 head, 557 to 593 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (123.100, unweaned; 25 head, 623 to 629 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.80); 61 head, 602 to 636 lbs., 114.50 to 122.50 (119.89), unweaned; 29 head, 682 to 697 lbs., 125.00 to 133.75 (129.48); 15 head, 682 to 696 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (115.38), unweaned; 5 head, 749 lbs., 113.50, unweaned; 47 head, 752 to 753 lbs., 123.50 to 125.00 (124.87); 15 head, 847 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 803 lbs., 117.50, fleshy; 5 head, 926 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 496 lbs., 119.00; 14 head, 553 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 446 lbs., 182.00, unweaned; 3 head, 496 lbs., 166.00, unweaned; 9 head, 520 to 538 lbs., 161.50 to 163.00 (161.82), unweaned; 25 head, 575 lbs., 156.00; 6 head, 564 lbs., 155.00, unweaned; 11 head, 652 lbs., 137.00; 11 head, 657 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 9 head, 729 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 530 lbs., 144.00, unweaned.
