Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,111 head selling a week ago, 3,106 head trading Jan. 23 and 4,524 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling steady to $7 lower. Feeder heifers were trading mostly $4 to $6 lower, with instances trading $13 lower. Steer calves were selling $5 to $10 lower on a light test and heifer calves were trading steady to $7 lower on a light test. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average to mostly attractive. Winter weather this week limited cattle movement. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (58% steers, 40% heifers, 1% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 40 head, 360 to 377 lbs., 190.00 to 196.00 (194.23); 16 head, 360 lbs., 212.00, thin fleshed; 60 head, 418 to 441 lbs., 185.00 to 196.00 (193.30); 163 head, 461 to 499 lbs., 173.00 to 182.00 (181.71); 22 head, 462 lbs., 187.00, thin fleshed; 12 head, 522 to 526 lbs., 165.00 to 172.00 (167.35); 77 head, 557 to 596 lbs., 152.00 to 164.00 (156.97); 21 head, 550 lbs., 172.00, thin fleshed; 135 head, 611 to 628 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (153.27); 2 head, 635 lbs., 171.00, thin fleshed; 48 head, 656 to 688 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (144.28); 93 head, 719 to 745 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (140.66); 36 head, 720 lbs., 149.00, thin fleshed; 18 head, 753 lbs., 142.50; 44 head, 805 to 845 lbs., 133.50 to 144.00 (140.67); 4 head, 810 lbs., 147.00, thin fleshed; 34 head, 866 to 890 lbs., 141.75 to 142.00 (141.83); 55 head, 944 lbs., 127.25; 16 head, 964 lbs., 136.00; 39 head, 1010 to 1046 lbs., 121.00 to 122.75 (122.71); 1 head, 1085 lbs., 120.50, full; 35 head, 1145 to 1149 lbs., 114.50 to 120.10 (119.78). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 380 lbs., 164.00, unweaned; 6 head, 407 to 441 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (165.95), unweaned; 14 head, 467 to 485 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (169.63); 2 head, 470 lbs., 160.00, unweaned; 27 head, 515 to 532 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (156.22); 4 head, 535 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 8 head, 595 lbs., 151.00; 7 head, 577 lbs., 163.50, thin fleshed; 3 head, 635 lbs., 141.00; 1 head, 605 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 10 head, 663 to 696 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.78); 1 head, 730 lbs., 134.00; 21 head, 750 to 774 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.76); 25 head, 822 to 847 lbs., 122.00 to 131.50 (130.76); 11 head, 954 to 965 lbs., 118.00 to 123.50 (120.48). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 552 lbs., 154.00; 1 head, 560 lbs., 127.00, unweaned; 3 head, 731 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 807 lbs., 129.00, thin fleshed. Small and medium frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 494 lbs., 74.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 370 to 385 lbs., 159.00 to 163.50 (163.03); 58 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 155.00 to 162.50 (160.90); 1 head, 405 lbs., 149.00, unweaned; 13 head, 450 to 484 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (153.87); 47 head, 507 to 547 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (145.98); 25 head, 570 to 583 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (137.87); 1 head, 560 lbs., 152.00, thin fleshed; 66 head, 563 to 585 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (133.16), unweaned; 67 head, 617 to 648 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (128.99); 87 head, 671 to 687 lbs., 127.50 to 132.00 (128.28); 135 head, 704 to 740 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.09); 58 head, 755 to 768 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (126.67); 7 head, 826 lbs., 122.50; 15 head, 869 to 892 lbs., 123.00 to 124.00 (123.46); 32 head, 900 to 907 lbs., 121.00 to 122.25 (122.20); 11 head, 968 to 985 lbs., 106.00 to 112.00 (110.34); 37 head, 1021 to 1032 lbs., 112.00 to 120.25 (117.11); 17 head, 1057 lbs., 112.50; 1 head, 1115 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 437 to 442 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (148.71); 13 head, 453 lbs., 148.00; 2 head, 522 lbs., 145.50; 7 head, 515 to 536 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (117.93), unweaned; 26 head, 578 to 596 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (127.47); 9 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (128.13); 2 head, 695 lbs., 118.00; 4 head, 701 lbs., 129.00; 2 head, 820 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 535 lbs., 117.00; 4 head, 710 to 717 lbs., 108.00 to 117.00 (112.52); 7 head, 831 lbs., 109.00.
Slaughter bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 435 lbs., 167.00; 11 head, 477 lbs., 165.00; 1 head, 595 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 3 head, 653 lbs., 129.00; 1 head, 790 lbs., 118.00, unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 565 lbs., 134.50; 2 head, 612 lbs., 129.00; 1 head, 800 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 765 lbs., 110.00.
