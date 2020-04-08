Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,045 head of cattle selling on April 2, compared to 2,823 head trading March 26 and 4,043 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and heifers were sellin $10 to $15 lower with steers over 900 pounds trading up to $20 lower. Steer and heifer calves were selling $10 to $15 lower. The demand was moderate for all classes of cattle. The quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (64% steers, 2% dairy steers, 33% heifers and 2% were bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 344 lbs., 185.00 to 188.00 (185.44); 81 head, 360 to 399 lbs., 181.00 to 202.00 (192.83); 16 head, 354 to 390 lbs., 172.00 to 176.00 (174.61), unweaned; 78 head, 400 to 422 lbs., 179.50 to 188.00 (182.90); 5 head, 417 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 66 head, 456 to 480 lbs., 159.00 to 173.00 (167.80); 5 head, 471 lbs., 142.00, Unweaned; 142 head, 511 to 538 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (157.80); 26 head, 555 to 586 lbs., 138.00 to 157.00 (145.82); 2 head, 552 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 93 head, 603 to 642 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (139.40); 43 head, 651 to 688 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.11);19 head, 704 lbs., 128.00; 124 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 111.00 to 117.00 (113.87); 64 head, 802 to 847 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (108.12); 130 head, 855 to 875 lbs., 94.50 to 108.50 (104.32); 63 head, 916 to 938 lbs., 95.50 to 102.00 (96.62); 231 head, 960 to 993 lbs., 95.60 to 100.00 (96.95); 220 head, 1001 to 1006 lbs., 95.00 to 96.35 (96.28). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 408 to 440 lbs., 154.00 to 176.00 (165.16); 19 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (150.83); 14 head, 571 to 576 lbs., 130.00; 14 head, 648 lbs., 129.00; 44 head, 677 lbs., 127.00; 3 head, 703 lbs., 123.00; 8 head, 875 lbs., 95.00; 9 head, 920 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder dairy steers: Large 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 58 head, 804 lbs., 62.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 380 to 399 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (149.78); 2 head, 357 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 29 head, 410 to 443 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (146.26); 45 head, 450 to 472 lbs., 134.00 to 149.00 (141.01); 53 head, 502 to 532 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (136.52); 7 head, 504 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 81 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (132.86); 20 head, 620 to 633 lbs., 117.00 to 117.50 (117.20); 7 head, 642 lbs., 138.00, fancy; 74 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 107.00 to 117.50 (115.16); 131 head, 701 to 741 lbs., 104.00 to 117.00 (110.89); 24 head, 774 to 786 lbs., 102.50 to 106.00 (104.67); 63 head, 800 to 843 lbs., 94.00 to 103.00 (98.66); 51 head, 851 to 898 lbs., 93.50 to 95.50 (94.64); 24 head, 920 to 928 lbs., 91.00 to 92.50 (91.56); 29 head, 956 lbs., 93.00; 32 head, 1007 to 1039 lbs., 85.00 to 86.50 (85.51). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 416 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 16 head, 478 lbs., 124.00; 15 head, 507 to 542 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.90); 3 head, 520 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 22 head, 554 lbs., 120.00; 47 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (113.66); 4 head, 671 lbs., 105.00; 2 head, 735 lbs., 101.00; 6 head, 852 lbs., 89.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 406 to 431 lbs., 139.00 to 154.00 (147.78); 7 head, 490 to 492 lbs., 139.00 to 154.00 (149.73); 12 head, 502 lbs., 142.50; 6 head, 587 lbs., 135.50; 3 head, 683 lbs., 119.00.
