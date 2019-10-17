Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 5,288 head of cattle selling on Oct. 10 compared to 5,587 head on Oct. 3 and 1,888 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $4 lower with instances of $7 lower on 700- to 750-pound steers. The feeder heifers were mostly selling $1 to $2 lower. The steer calves were lightly tested with a higher undertone noted. The heifer calves were selling with a lower undertone on a light test. The demand was light to moderate on weaned and unweaned offerings with a few average to attractive calves right off the cow bringing steady to firm money. The quality was average with more than a few unweaned calves on offer. Some producers in trade area optimistic about wheat grazing conditions with their fields soaking up daily afternoon sunshine while others battling army worms and weeds. The morning temperatures dipped in 30s here on sale day bringing with it concerns when the first hard freeze will arrive and stay. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 39% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 375 to 399 lbs., 175.00 to 182.00 (177.83); 16 head, 425 to 445 lbs., 172.00 to 179.00 (174.02); 33 head, 451 to 464 lbs., 168.00 to 171.00 (169.75); 70 head, 526 to 546 lbs., 153.00 to 164.00 (159.60); 97 head, 507 to 543 lbs., 140.50 to 152.00 (145.34) unweaned; 5 head, 553 lbs., 151.00; 44 head, 558 to 591 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (146.36) unweaned; 28 head, 603 to 626 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (145.98); 6 head, 636 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 79 head, 605 to 630 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.78) unweaned; 71 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (145.08); 200 head, 653 to 688 lbs., 127.00 to 133.50 (130.72) unweaned; 173 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (143.99); 9 head, 710 to 749 lbs., 127.50 to 130.00 (128.03) unweaned; 186 head, 750 to 784 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (148.00); 44 head, 760 to 774 lbs., 131.50 to 135.00 (131.73) unweaned; 322 head, 800 to 837 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (143.64); 8 head, 800 lbs., 134.00 full; 95 head, 853 to 899 lbs., 136.00 to 144.75 (139.44); 123 head, 903 to 946 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (134.71); 8 head, 991 lbs., 128.00; 21 head, 1020 to 1043 lbs., 125.50 to 126.00 (125.64). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 333 lbs., 173.00; 4 head, 383 lbs., 168.00; 9 head, 431 to 435 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 unweaned; 25 head, 453 to 490 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (151.68); 10 head, 497 lbs., 147.00 fleshy; 13 head, 456 to 476 lbs., 128.00 to 147.00 (139.42) unweaned; 18 head, 520 lbs., 140.50; 39 head, 508 to 539 lbs., 123.00 to 134.00 (126.81) unweaned; 10 head, 574 lbs., 145.00; 49 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.62) unweaned; 38 head, 603 to 623 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (136.64); 109 head, 617 to 643 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (123.56) unweaned; 36 head, 658 lbs., 135.00; 16 head, 662 to 673 lbs., 120.00 to 127.50 (125.91) unweaned; 144 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (132.88); 34 head, 711 to 725 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (120.51) unweaned; 48 head, 752 to 785 lbs., 130.50 to 135.00 (131.04); 21 head, 760 to 780 lbs., 115.00 to 125.50 (121.36) unweaned; 26 head, 850 to 893 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.78); 4 head, 912 to 940 lbs., 113.00 to 124.00 (118.58); 14 head, 1015 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 391 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 13 head, 426 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 4 head, 542 lbs., 121.00; 76 head, 594 lbs., 126.00; 11 head, 560 lbs., 120.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 25 head, 358 to 399 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (141.23); 22 head, 401 to 440 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (140.44); 3 head, 458 lbs., 138.00; 102 head, 469 to 494 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (130.11) unweaned; 12 head, 502 lbs., 135.00; 33 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (128.15) unweaned; 73 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (136.52); 80 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (123.78) unweaned; 24 head, 607 to 608 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (135.75); 39 head, 605 to 626 lbs., 123.50 to 130.00 (125.32) unweaned;197 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 130.50 to 143.00 (138.62); 37 head, 665 to 693 lbs., 119.00 to 126.25 (124.35) unweaned; 379 head, 704 to 748 lbs., 133.00 to 140.50 (136.85); 5 head, 745 lbs., 125.00 full; 16 head, 750 lbs., 133.00; 6 head, 813 lbs., 116.00 full; 51 head, 1034 to 1037 lbs., 108.00 to 119.50 (113.40). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 388 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 16 head, 409 to 436 lbs., 132.00 to 136.50 (133.09) unweaned; 19 head, 456 to 490 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (126.19); 18 head, 457 to 493 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.36) unweaned; 37 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (125.87); 33 head, 503 to 533 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (118.89) unweaned; 10 head, 580 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (120.80); 37 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 114.50 to 118.00 (116.03) unweaned; 2 head, 612 lbs., 123.00; 9 head, 610 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 48 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 109.00 to 122.00 (115.07) unweaned; 30 head, 657 to 685 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (121.03); 14 head, 686 lbs., 129.00 thin fleshed; 36 head, 651 to 696 lbs., 106.00 to 122.00 (114.57) unweaned; 29 head, 705 to 738 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (122.30); 25 head, 701 to 735 lbs., 108.00 to 112.00 (110.92) unweaned; 32 head, 761 to 772 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (119.18); 8 head, 765 to 793 lbs.. 101.00 to 114.00 (105.99) unweaned; 32 head, 806 to 817 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.91); 7 head, 824 lbs., 110.50 unweaned; 2 head, 865 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 330 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 342 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 27 head, 438 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 9 head, 512 to 516 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.45) unweaned; 2 head, 632 lbs., 102.00 unweaned; 5 head, 699 lbs., 100.00 unweaned; 3 head, 826 lbs., 107.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 345 lbs., 170.00; 17 head, 438 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 16 head, 458 to 491 lbs., 138.50 to 142.00 (140.19) unweaned; 12 head, 507 to 544 lbs., 132.50 to 138.00 (135.61) unweaned; 18 head, 553 to 576 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (128.32)unweaned; 3 head, 615 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 10 head, 672 to 687 lbs., 115.50 to 119.50 (117.92) unweaned; 2 head, 710 lbs., 110.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 349 lbs., 131.00; 24 head, 500 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 10 head, 574 lbs., 124.50; 7 head, 582 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 4 head, 668 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 6 head, 866 lbs., 132.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.