Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,773 head selling on Feb. 13, compared to 2,670 head trading Feb. 6 and 6,012 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers weighing 600 to 750 pounds were selling $4 to $5 higher, while heavier weights were trading mostly $1 lower. Feeder heifers 600 to 700 pounds were selling $3 to $8 higher, with heavier weights trading mostly $2 lower. Steer calves were trading $4 higher with instances selling $10 higher on lightweights. Heifer calves were trading steady to $3 higher. The demand was good, but very good for lightweight calves headed to improving wheat pasture conditions. Freezing temps limited receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (40% steers, 58% heifers and 2% were bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 342 lbs., 228.00; 4 head, 333 lbs., 233.00, thin fleshed; 3 head, 323 lbs., 202.00, unweaned; 20 head, 370 to 397 lbs., 212.00 to 221.00 (217.46); 12 head, 370 to 379 lbs., 227.00 to 231.00 (229.36), thin fleshed; 43 head, 401 to 437 lbs., 195.00 to 214.00 (207.99); 3 head, 438 lbs., 194.00, unweaned; 58 head, 451 to 480 lbs., 198.00 to 209.00 (201.83); 3 head, 451 lbs., 181.00, fleshy; 62 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 171.00 to 189.00 (184.41); 8 head, 506 lbs., 191.00, fancy; 15 head, 533 to 546 lbs., 163.00 to 175.00 (167.30), unweaned; 27 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 158.00 to 170.00 (161.23); 30 head, 550 lbs., 183.50, fancy; 4 head, 562 lbs., 156.00, fleshy; 109 head, 607 to 638 lbs., 150.00 to 161.50 (157.72); 11 head, 631 lbs., 145.00, fleshy; 83 head, 652 to 689 lbs., 145.50 to 153.50 (148.25); 7 head, 687 lbs., 138.00, fleshy; 4 head, 651 lbs., 155.00, unweaned; 45 head, 713 to 749 lbs., 136.50 to 145.00 (143.18); 11 head, 718 lbs., 154.00, fancy; 23 head, 705 to 747 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (132.50), fleshy; 2 head, 707 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 80 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (135.72); 2 head, 792 lbs., 130.00, full; 9 head, 758 lbs., 129.00, unweaned; 87 head, 812 to 844 lbs., 131.00 to 132.50 (132.23); 67 head, 871 to 888 lbs., 126.00 to 132.50 (127.08). Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 481 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 494 lbs., 161.00, unweaned; 3 head, 545 lbs., 162.00; 4 head, 582 lbs., 156.00; 23 head, 602 to 633 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.08); 14 head, 601 lbs., 132.00, unweaned; 11 head, 681 lbs., 134.50 to 139.00 (136.55); 7 head, 708 to 745 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (128.33); 25 head, 763 to 790 lbs., 131.00; 3 head, 808 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 865 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 1067 lbs., 112.00. Small and medium frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 596 lbs., 60.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 332 lbs., 167.50; 35 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 163.00 to 170.50 (167.36); 8 head, 436 lbs., 163.50; 5 head, 446 lbs., 164.00, unweaned; 42 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 151.00 to 164.00 (157.93); 14 head, 450 to 474 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.44), unweaned; 172 head, 507 to 549 lbs., 143.00 to 156.00 (151.40); 4 head, 538 lbs., 138.00, fleshy; 8 head, 500 to 529 lbs., 152.00 to 153.00 (152.36), unweaned; 126 head, 568 to 582 lbs., 132.50 to 146.50 (142.99); 27 head, 551 to 582 lbs., 132.00 to 144.50 (137.94), unweaned; 259 head, 603 to 633 lbs., 133.00 to 142.50 (140.38); 65 head, 655 to 676 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (129.49); 197 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 123.50 to 129.00 (126.47); 160 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 125.00 to 128.85 (127.51); 3 head, 786 lbs., 123.00, full; 16 head, 806 to 835 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.73); 4 head, 855 lbs., 120.50; 15 head, 913 lbs., 119.00; 18 head, 960 lbs., 119.00; 20 head, 1016 to 1033 lbs., 109.50 to 113.00 (112.13). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight,
4 head, 350 lbs., 154.00, unweaned; 21 head, 437 lbs., 132.00; 2 head, 410 lbs., 140.00, unweaned; 3 head, 496 lbs., 143.50; 75 head, 583 lbs., 128.00; 12 head, 550 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 7 head, 600 to 620 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.29); 5 head, 603 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 23 head, 674 to 687 lbs., 123.50 to 128.00 (123.90); 3 head, 651 lbs., 114.00, unweaned; 18 head, 705 lbs., 119.00; 15 head, 761 to 762 lbs., 117.00 to 118.50 (117.40); 11 head, 1042 lbs., 86.00, full; 6 head, 1152 lbs., 92.00. Small and medium frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 532 lbs., 63.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 352 to 394 lbs., 185.00 to 193.00 (188.19), unweaned; 2 head, 405 lbs., 172.00, unweaned; 3 head, 490 lbs., 163.00, unweaned; 2 head, 525 lbs., 166.00; 5 head, 514 lbs., 156.50, unweaned; 5 head, 661 lbs., 133.00, unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 335 lbs., 155.00, unweaned; 17 head, 470 lbs., 155.50, unweaned; 3 head, 715 lbs., 124.00, unweaned; 3 head, 953 lbs., 110.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.