Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,026 head selling on April 16, compared to 2,814 head trading on April 9 and 4,371 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and heifers were selling steady to $2 higher. Steer and heifer calves were trading steady on a light test. Demand was moderate with good demand for replacement quality females. Quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (66% steers, 33% heifers, 1% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 87%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 320 lbs., 201.00; 5 head, 372 lbs., 172.00; 23 head, 418 to 448 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (158.84); 35 head, 456 to 494 lbs., 155.00 to 167.00 (163.55); 37 head, 512 to 543 lbs., 145.00 to 161.00 (150.71); 36 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 150.00 to 159.50 (153.71); 44 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (142.02); 50 head, 664 to 697 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (134.91); 93 head, 720 to 735 lbs., 121.50 to 135.00 (128.51): 290 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 114.00 to 125.00 (117.21); 145 head, 805 to 838 lbs., 105.00 to 117.50 (114.42); 226 head, 852 to 896 lbs., 106.00 to 113.50 (108.79); 400 head, 902 to 948 lbs., 99.50 to 106.50 (104.10); 81 head, 956 to 984 lbs., 99.00 to 102.00 (100.39); 66 head, 1004 to 1040 lbs., 97.00 to 99.50 (97.91); 34 head, 1093 lbs., 98.00; 20 head, 1183 lbs., 93.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 362 lbs., 155.00; 3 head, 428 lbs., 146.00; 7 head, 540 lbs., 121.00; 42 head, 625 to 649 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (123.29); 5 head, 696 lbs., 119.50; 38 head, 676 lbs., 107.75, Mexican rrigin; 120 head, 711 to 737 lbs., 103.00 to 117.00 (112.93); 25 head, 725 lbs., 108.25, Mexican rrigin; 38 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 100.00 to 107.50 (103.16); 3 head, 880 lbs., 99.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 731 lbs., 99.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 360 to 387 lbs., 149.00 to 165.00 (159.31); 15 head, 403 to 441 lbs., 138.00 to 159.00 (147.90); 59 head, 452 to 488 lbs., 137.00 to 154.00 (145.63); 27 head, 518 to 531 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (138.47); 23 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 123.00 to 134.00 (127.91); 2 head, 550 lbs., 117.00, unweaned; 120 head, 608 to 642 lbs., 112.00 to 126.50 (120.48); 90 head, 671 to 689 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (121.63); 199 head, 712 to 748 lbs., 106.00 to 117.00 (111.82); 104 head, 781 to 798 lbs., 101.00 to 106.75 (105.79); 10 head, 768 lbs., 124.25, fancy; 51 head, 838 to 842 lbs., 100.75 to 104.25 (102.12); 49 head, 832 lbs., 126.00, fancy; 54 head, 856 to 896 lbs., 93.00 to 101.50 (96.30); 6 head, 905 lbs., 95.50; 14 head, 973 lbs., 94.00; 7 head, 1006 lbs., 89.00; 14 head, 1055 lbs., 95.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 397 397 135.00; 12 head, 425 to 446 lbs., 114.00 to 129.00 (118.84); 22 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 118.50 to 126.00 (120.74); 13 head, 560 to 575 lbs., 107.00 to 118.00 (108.65); 27 head, 698 lbs., 105.00; 19 head, 726 to 746 lbs., 101.00 to 104.00 (102.18); 5 head, 797 lbs., 91.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 387 lbs., 170.00, unweaned; 6 head, 454 lbs., 147.00; 5 head, 470 lbs., 158.00, unweaned; 2 head, 535 lbs., 144.00, unweaned; 2 head, 615 lbs., 131.00; 2 head, 602 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 3 head, 666 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 928 lbs., 94.00.
