Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,346 head selling on April 30, compared to 5,349 head trading April 23, and 4,000 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers and heifers were selling steady to $4 higher. The steer calves were trading steady to $5 lower on a light test. The heifer calves were selling steady. The demand was moderate with lots of heavier feeder cattle coming off wheat. The quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 73% steers, 26% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 87%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 354 to 380 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (169.30); 26 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 164.00 to 171.00 (168.60); 27 head, 458 to 491 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (156.90); 76 head, 508 to 539 lbs., 138.00 to 153.50 (144.63); 69 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 133.50 to 151.00 (140.42); 100 head, 607 to 648 lbs., 135.50 to 152.00 (138.59); 27 head, 627 lbs., 155.00, thin fleshed; 251 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 126.50 to 134.25 (129.02); 66 head, 664 lbs., 148.25, thin fleshed; 314 head, 704 to 749 lbs., 118.00 to 131.00 (124.87); 388 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.85); 541 head, 801 to 845 lbs., 107.00 to 119.00 (113.59); 505 head, 854 to 895 lbs., 103.00 to 112.00 (109.42); 602 head, 903 to 946 lbs., 97.00 to 109.75 (105.15); 428 head, 950 to 994 lbs., 96.50 to 104.75 (101.56); 82 head, 1000 to 1019 lbs., 99.50 to 102.50 (100.24); 65 head, 1081 to 1096 lbs., 91.50 to 95.50 (95.25); 113 head, 1104 to 1140 lbs., 91.00 to 95.50 (94.22); 25 head, 1203 to 1230 lbs., 83.50 to 86.00 (85.49). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 451 to 485 lbs., 137.50 to 148.00 (141.94); 13 head, 506 to 520 lbs., 133.00 to 134.50 (133.93); 38 head, 552 to 591 lbs., 116.00 to 132.50 (126.27); 39 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 123.00 to 129.50 (126.21); 52 head, 659 to 691 lbs., 118.50 to 124.00 (121.88); 47 head, 708 to 739 lbs., 113.50 to 115.00 (114.31); 62 head, 760 to 799 lbs., 97.00 to 107.25 (103.84); 32 head, 813 to 842 lbs., 96.00 to 105.00 (97.40); 30 head, 877 lbs., 102.00; 9 head, 1015 lbs., 88.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 580 lbs., 112.00; 18 head, 600 to 612 lbs., 110.00; 10 head, 691 lbs., 107.00; 21 head, 757 to 774 lbs., 82.00 to 83.00 (82.33).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 45 head, 405 to 443 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (147.01); 21 head, 453 to 480 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (136.47); 98 head, 507 to 535 lbs., 122.50 to 140.50 (128.22); 146 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 119.00 to 132.50 (126.71); 117 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 111.00 to 124.00 (116.47); 207 head, 650 to 686 lbs., 107.00 to 121.00 (113.17); 151 head,711 to 741 lbs., 97.00 to 109.00 (107.71); 225 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 96.00 to 108.50 (106.22); 119 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 92.00 to 103.50 (100.17); 93 head, 850 to 884 lbs., 90.00 to 99.00 (95.30); 36 head, 907 to 948 lbs., 82.00 to 92.00 (88.97); 27 head, 911 lbs., 96.00, replacement; 22 head, 963 to 978 lbs., 86.00 to 86.50 (86.14); 33 head, 1014 lbs., 86.00; 5 head, 1103 lbs., 76.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 452 to 497 lbs., 113.00 to 127.50 (120.29); 31 head, 510 to 538 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (111.99); 54 head, 559 to 587 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (116.27); 16 head, 627 to 635 lbs., 104.00 to 108.00 (104.99); 18 head, 665 to 698 lbs., 91.00 to 104.00 (101.07).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 388 lbs., 163.00; 2 head, 467 lbs., 144.00; 2 head, 565 lbs., 132.00; 4 head, 638 lbs., 107.00; 3 head, 785 lbs., 96.00.
