Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 5,349 head selling on April 30, 3.026 head were trading on April 16 and 5,973 head were selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and heifers were selling steady to $4 lower. The steer calves were selling steady. The heifer calves were trading $4 to $8 lower. The demand was moderate. The quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 35% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 366 to 369 lbs., 171.00 to 192.00 (179.81); 2 head, 392 lbs., 167.00, unweaned; 17 head, 442 to 447 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (161.92); 109 head, 454 to 497 lbs., 149.00 to 163.00 (157.51); 48 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 143.00 to 159.00 (150.81); 7 head, 537 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 88 head, 551 to 585 lbs., 137.00 to 150.00 (145.35); 180 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 132.00 to 147.00 (139.91); 60 head, 655 to 691 lbs., 129.00 to 141.50 (136.73); 4 head, 671 lbs., 114.00, unweaned; 151 head, 706 to 747 lbs., 124.25 to 133.00 (125.83); 344 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 112.00 to 123.50 (118.55); 736 head, 804 to 848 lbs., 106.25 to 116.50 (110.94); 236 head, 856 to 898 lbs., 100.00 to 107.25 (104.11); 240 head, 907 to 949 lbs., 98.75 to 105.00 (100.36); 280 head, 950 to 997 lbs., 93.00 to 102.75 (97.87); 135 head, 1003 to 1045 lbs., 92.00 to 99.00 (94.71); 4 head, 1055 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 380 lbs., 148.00; 6 head, 415 lbs., 141.00; 10 head, 487 lbs., 145.00; 50 head, 518 to 532 lbs., 127.50 to 135.50 (134.41); 13 head, 573 to 595 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.39); 67 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 112.00 to 130.00 (121.24); 34 head, 671 to 690 lbs., 114.00 to 125.00 (117.89); 33 head, 701 to 741 lbs., 103.00 to 117.00 (113.16); 44 head, 763 to 793 lbs., 102.00 to 112.00 (107.78); 68 head, 807 to 836 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (100.79); 30 head, 879 to 891 lbs., 95.00 to 98.00 (96.31); 19 head, 905 to 932 lbs., 94.00 to 97.00 (95.09). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 484 lbs., 117.00; 5 head, 579 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 416 to 448 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (139.76); 43 head, 474 to 491 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.96); 39 head, 510 to 546 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (129.19); 3 head, 536 lbs., 115.00, unweaned; 41 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 116.50 to 132.00 (122.53); 11 head, 554 to 557 lbs., 111.00 to 118.00 (114.83), unweaned; 228 head, 605 to 646 lbs., 111.00 to 119.25 (116.94); 187 head, 674 to 698 lbs., 106.50 to 112.50 (110.63); 132 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 100.00 to 113.50 (107.45); 338 head, 751 to 796 lbs., 100.00 to 109.25 (105.55); 274 head, 800 to 838 lbs., 96.00 to 103.00 (97.77); 83 head, 860 to 896 lbs., 90.00 to 98.75 (95.93); 108 head, 905 to 937 lbs., 92.00 to 97.25 (96.17); 16 head, 976 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 456 to 470 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (118.46); 15 head, 520 to 538 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (117.71); 8 head, 591 to 598 lbs., 108.00 to 108.50 (108.25); 5 head, 595 lbs., 100.00, unweaned; 4 head, 727 lbs., 98.00; 21 head, 792 to 797 lbs., 93.00 to 96.50 (95.83); 12 head, 800 to 839 lbs., 88.00 to 95.00 (91.58). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 489 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 520 lbs., 137.50; 2 head, 550 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 6 head, 631 lbs., 127.00; 12 head, 652 to 679 lbs., 119.00 to 133.00 (124.97); 8 head, 824 lbs., 91.00; 3 head, 938 lbs., 85.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.