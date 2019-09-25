Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,903 head of cattle selling on Sept. 19, compared to 3,800 head on Sept. 12 and 5,603 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $3 to $6 higher, and the feeder heifers were trading $4 to $8 higher. The steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for an accurate trend but a much higher undertone was noted. The demand was good to mostly very good. The quality was average to attractive. Cooler temperatures and rain were in the forecast for the end of the week. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers, 35% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 413 to 429 lbs., 163.00 to 177.00 (169.21); 8 head, 465 lbs., 170.00; 21 head, 501 to 527 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (152.93); 11 head, 507 lbs., 156.00 fleshy; 64 head, 572 to 593 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (152.12);23 head, 583 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 168 head, 606 to 637 lbs., 145.00 to 152.75 (150.74); 50 head, 621 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (140.19) unweaned; 100 head, 661 to 689 lbs., 146.00 to 152.50 (149.07); 46 head, 685 to 690 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (133.74) unweaned; 116 head, 727 to 746 lbs., 127.00 to 149.50 (146.71); 14 head, 741 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 4 head, 701 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 95 head, 753 to 786 lbs., 141.50 to 147.50 (144.68); 257 head, 819 to 849 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (140.40); 54 head, 850 to 887 lbs., 134.50 to 139.75 (137.17); 116 head, 901 to 930 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (131.22); 7 head, 942 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 58 head, 952 lbs., 124.00; 9 head, 980 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 75 head, 1034 to 1036 lbs., 119.00; 7 head, 1102 lbs., 114.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 365 lbs., 166.50; 10 head, 434 lbs., 158.00; 38 head, 501 to 538 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.20); 27 head, 577 to 597 lbs., 138.00 to 144.50 (141.67); 7 head, 565 lbs., 134.50 fleshy; 23 head, 625 to 640 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (143.39); 8 head, 601 lbs., 138.00 fleshy; 66 head, 622 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 16 head, 672 to 683 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.40); 49 head, 689 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 24 head, 660 to 672 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (129.38) unweaned; 8 head, 705 lbs., 144.00; 21 head, 778 lbs., 140.00; 85 head, 815 to 844 lbs., 132.50 to 139.75 (136.06); 61 head, 892 lbs., 131.60; 9 head, 858 lbs., 119.50 fleshy; 38 head, 921 to 944 lbs., 114.50 to 116.00 (114.89); 38 head, 950 to 980 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (118.63); 33 head, 1022 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 378 lbs., 158.00; 5 head, 539 lbs., 142.00; 12 head, 679 lbs., 126.00;i
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 431 lbs., 151.00; 15 head, 492 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 471 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 16 head, 506 to 538 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (138.92); 70 head, 515 to 536 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (130.68) fleshy; 12 head, 568 lbs., 142.00; 90 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 125.00 to 144.00 (139.78); 80 head, 614 lbs., 149.25 fancy; 12 head, 625 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 29 head, 672 to 689 lbs. 135.00 to 136.75 (136.32); 16 head, 660 to 676 lbs., 124.00 to 124.50 (124.28) unweaned; 173 head, 703 to 749 lbs., 131.00 to 140.25 (136.91); 149 head, 756 to 770 lbs., 129.00 to 136.50 (136.04); 12 head, 753 lbs., 122.00 fleshy; 63 head, 801 to 834 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (126.34); 6 head, 886 lbs., 120.50; 14 head, 889 to 892 lbs., 111.00 to 113.00 (111.72) fleshy; 25 head, 953 lbs., 114.75; 6 head, 1025 lbs., 104.00; Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 429 lbs., 139.00; 10 head, 431 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 23 head, 481 to 491 lbs., 136.00 to 137.50 (136.66); 40 head, 507 to 541 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (128.62); 5 head, 542 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 17 head, 563 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (127.15); 15 head, 580 to 589 lbs., 126.00 to 126.50 (126.30) fleshy; 10 head, 639 lbs., 141.50; 19 head, 645 to 649 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 11 head, 691 lbs., 116.00; 17 head, 701 lbs., 131.00; 36 head, 750 lbs., 132.75 thin fleshed; 5 head, 775 lbs., 117.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 21 head, 342 lbs., 140.00; 16 head, 573 to 597 lbs., 126.00 to 131.50 (128.01); 9 head, 858 lbs., 102.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 538 lbs., 125.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 510 to 522 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.05); 7 head, 557 lbs., 136.00.
