Woodward Livestock, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,813 head of cattle selling on Oct. 17, compared to 5,288 head on Oct. 10 and 5,368 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly steady to $3 higher, with instances of $7 higher. The feeder heifers were mostly selling $1 to $5 higher on limited comparable receipts. The steer and heifer calves were not well tested on limited receipts, but a higher undertone was noted. There were instances of $5 higher on both steer and heifer calves. The demand was moderate to good for feeder cattle and calves. The buyers seem wary of calves weaned under 60 days, due to the volatility of weather this time of the year. The quality was average to attractive. Seasonably fall weather is here with temperatures reaching low to mid 70s during the day and dipping into the 30s and 40s at night. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 35% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 353 to 392 lbs., 175.00 to 181.00 (179.05); 79 head, 402 to 438 lbs., 175.00 to 182.00 (179.82); 20 head, 412 to 445 lbs., 165.00 to 171.00 (168.08) unweaned; 13 head, 498 lbs., 176.00; 18 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 157.00 to 160.00 (159.68) unweaned; 51 head, 513 to 545 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (155.65); 21 head, 530 lbs., 169.00 thin fleshed; 22 head, 501 to 536 lbs., 149.00 to 151.00 (149.83) unweaned; 140 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (149.94); 10 head, 553 to 559 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.50) unweaned; 115 head, 601 to 634 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (145.97); 50 head, 618 to 640 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (136.03) unweaned; 114 head, 654 to 693 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (148.58); 39 head, 683 lbs., 134.50 unweaned; 309 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 143.00 to 155.00 (151.68); 21 head, 716 to 730 lbs., 129.50 to 136.50 (131.53) unweaned; 291 head, 753 to 797 777 145.00 to 152.50 148.46 57 head, 782 to 799 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (130.39) unweaned; 228 head, 811 to 849 lbs., 138.50 to 148.75 (145.53); 27 head, 864 to 865 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (145.96); 54 head, 908 to 949 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.09); 2 head, 1037 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 346 lbs., 172.00; 5 head, 407 lbs., 169.00; 17 head, 450 to 460 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (163.43); 29 head, 458 to 494 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (151.60) unweaned; 37 head, 501 to 540 lbs., 142.00 to 147.50 (145.34); 147 head, 558 to 595 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (144.70); 20 head, 557 to 586 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (132.66) unweaned; 100 head, 610 to 635 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (133.55); 9 head, 621 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 36 head, 652 to 669 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (141.56); 23 head, 652 to 662 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.71) unweaned; 4 head, 715 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.75); 59 head, 714 to 733 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (126.53) unweaned; 20 head, 756 to 780 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (143.12); 4 head, 777 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 11 head, 845 lbs., 141.00; 13 head, 855 to 863 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (134.08); 9 head, 901 lbs., 126.00; 9 head, 954 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 1037 lbs., 117.50; 1 head, 1005 lbs., 105.00 full. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 517 to 530 lbs., 112.00 to 124.00 (115.96); 5 head, 597 lbs., 122.00; 21 head, 595 lbs., 132.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 620 lbs., 126.00 thin fleshed; 27 head, 700 to 732 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (121.54); 4 head, 800 to 813 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (124.49). Dairy steers, large frame 3, 1 head, 985 lbs., 52.00. Small and medium frame 3 to 4, 4 head, 513 lbs., 35.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 33 head, 353 to 392 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (144.16); 54 head, 410 to 436 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (139.88); 27 head, 403 to 440 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (133.07) unweaned; 26 head, 480 lbs., 135.00; 23 head, 468 to 492 lbs., 126.50 to 128.00 (127.01) unweaned; 28 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (132.42); 55 head, 510 to 547 lbs., 121.50 to 127.00 (124.76) unweaned; 163 head, 571 to 594 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (141.28); 30 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (124.63) unweaned; 36 head, 609 to 642 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (137.51); 37 head, 608 to 635 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (121.48) unweaned; 162 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 135.00 to 145.25 (143.70); 23 head, 682 lbs., 144.50 spayed; 74 head, 671 lbs., 148.50 thin fleshed; 17 head, 651 to 676 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.56) unweaned; 69 head, 714 to 742 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (137.52); 18 head, 701 to 730 lbs., 114.00 to 127.50 (121.63) unweaned; 108 head, 761 to 797 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (134.67); 16 head, 811 to 842 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.10); 7 head, 858 lbs., 130.50; 5 head, 918 lbs., 120.00; 10 head, 917 lbs., 111.00 full; 4 head, 996 lbs., 116.00; 28 head, 1001 to 1019 lbs., 112.00 to 123.00 (121.58); 7 head, 1130 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 369 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 370 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 4 head, 418 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 6 head, 455 to 475 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.31); 2 head, 490 lbs., 122.50 unweaned; 24 head, 513 to 526 lbs., 118.00 to 125.50 (122.96) unweaned; 17 head, 583 to 585 lbs., 128.00; 26 head, 552 to 580 lbs., 112.00 to 117.00 (114.26) unweaned; 28 head, 601 to 612 lbs., 122.00 to 123.50 (123.34); 25 head, 603 to 618 lbs., 112.00 to 118.00 (114.24) unweaned; 14 head, 655 to 665 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (122.21); 10 head, 686 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 7 head, 725 to 737 lbs., 122.00 to 123.50 (122.64); 3 head, 710 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 21 head, 754 to 767 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.64); 19 head, 807 to 823 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.27); 3 head, 855 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 417 lbs., 124.00; 1 head, 530 lbs., 112.00; 2 head, 567 lbs., 112.00; 16 head, 606 to 625 lbs., 114.00 to 123.00 (121.35); 2 head, 805 lbs., 108.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 426 lbs., 170.00; 3 head, 430 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 4 head, 471 lbs., 158.00; 6 head, 526 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 570 lbs., 139.00; 14 head, 601 to 613 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (125.47); 6 head, 671 lbs., 126.00; 10 head, 725 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 8 head, 780 lbs., 124.00; 1 head, 995 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 488 lbs., 154.00; 1 head, 495 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 11 head, 537 lbs., 149.00; 4 head, 631 lbs., 122.00; 2 head, 615 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 2 head, 660 lbs., 124.00; 1 head, 685 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 7 head, 733 to 742 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.71); 1 head, 750 lbs., 117.00; 3 head, 976 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 666 lbs., 123.00.
