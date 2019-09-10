Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,293 head of cattle selling on Sept. 5, compared to 3,573 the previous week and 3,700 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 600 to 700 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher with heavier weights steady to $4 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 650 to 750 pounds were steady to $2 higher and heavier weights were selling $2 to $3 lower. The steer calves in thin flesh were steady. All other steer and heifer calves were not well tested but a lower undertone was noted. The demand was moderate to good for all classes. The fill was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 35% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 348 lbs., 170.00; 7 head, 368 to 390 lbs., 178.00 to 192.00 (184.20); 6 head, 401 lbs., 169.00 to 185.00 (177.00); 16 head, 451 to 484 lbs., 164.00 to 177.00 (171.09); 54 head, 531 to 546 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (144.66); 128 head, 521 lbs., 158.00 thin fleshed; 20 head, 575 to 579 lbs., 152.00; 6 head, 555 lbs., 137.00 fleshy; 46 head, 557 lbs., 155.50 thin fleshed; 123 head, 602 to 643 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (151.10); 18 head, 600 lbs., 135.50 unweaned; 28 head, 661 to 663 lbs., 143.50 to 144.00 (143.64); 33 head, 655 to 693 lbs., 129.00 to 133.50 (131.49) unweaned; 69 head, 703 to 733 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (139.33); 13 head, 732 lbs., 137.00 full; 36 head, 730 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 141 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 136.10 to 137.00 (136.50); 39 head, 804 to 823 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.03); 199 head, 853 to 893 lbs., 127.00 to 131.50 (129.41); 69 head, 901 to 922 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (125.16); 101 head, 961 to 989 lbs., 119.25 to 124.50 (121.44); 94 head, 1010 to 1032 lbs., 118.00 to 121.50 (120.40). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 87 head, 456 to 486 lbs., 160.50 to 163.00 (161.10) thin fleshed; 43 head, 705 to 747 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (137.75); 7 head, 758 lbs., 131.00; 62 head, 831 to 833 lbs., 128.00 to 133.75 (132.82). Medium and large frame 2, 31 head, 405 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 16 head, 487 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 24 head, 572 lbs., 138.00 thin fleshed; 19 head, 605 to 625 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (135.39); 14 head, 707 lbs., 122.00; 33 head, 772 to 799 lbs., 122.00; 5 head, 905 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 414 to 437 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.23); 3 head, 461 lbs., 140.00; 14 head, 516 to 536 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (136.01); 11 head, 544 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 22 head, 553 to 576 lbs., 134.50 to 135.50 (134.82); 4 head, 556 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 17 head, 606 to 615 lbs., 128.00 to 136.50 (134.98); 27 head, 602 to 626 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.20) unweaned; 53 head, 656 to 695 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (133.53); 152 head, 700 to 738 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (131.08); 147 head, 753 to 784 lbs., 124.25 to 125.50 (124.98); 220 head, 800 to 845 lbs., 118.00 to 124.50 (121.96); 24 head, 859 to 895 lbs., 118.00; 55 head, 900 to 945 lbs., 114.00 to 119.00 (117.20); 16 head, 961 to 973 lbs., 116.50 to 117.50 (116.87); Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 390 lbs., 139.00; 9 head, 436 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 464 lbs., 143.00; 13 head, 603 lbs., 130.00; 16 head, 669 lbs., 128.00; 6 head, 753 lbs., 121.00; 16 head, 823 lbs., 117.00; 9 head, 917 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 410 lbs., 133.00; 12 head, 763 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 490 lbs., 141.00; 11 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 136.00.
