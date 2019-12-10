Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 5,967 head selling on Dec. 5, with 6,525 head selling pm Nov. 21 and 4,243 head selling a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the Nov. 21 sale, the feeder steers were selling steady to $3 higher. The feeder heifers were trading steady to $2 lower. The steer calves were selling steady to $4 higher. The heifer calves were trading steady. Short-weaned calves and calves right off the cow were trading $2 to $4 higher on comparable weight ranges. The demand was good with active bidding from a full crowd throughout the sale. The quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (62% steers, 36% heifers, 2% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 386 to 391 lbs., 180.00 to 190.00 (184.25); 27 head, 401 to 448 lbs., 175.00 to 188.00 (182.17); 41 head, 463 to 485 lbs., 178.00 to 182.00 (180.77); 27 head, 471 lbs., 179.00, unweaned; 191 head, 507 to 545 lbs., 165.00 to 174.50 (169.90); 37 head, 511 to 541 lbs., 147.00 to 158.00 (151.21), unweaned; 134 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (153.82); 5 head, 572 lbs., 145.00, full; 37 head, 554 to 586 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (146.26), unweaned; 227 head, 607 to 640 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (150.99); 24 head, 621lbs., 155.00, thin fleshed; 49 head, 607 to 643 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.10), unweaned; 145 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 141.50 to 152.00 (146.71); 17 head, 693 lbs., 157.75, fancy; 11 head, 686 lbs., 138.00, fleshy; 15 head, 676 lbs., 138.00, full; 100 head, 672 to 695 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (140.18), unweaned; 369 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (147.44); 7 head, 702 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 151 head, 757 to 788 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (146.57); 20 head, 778 lbs., 153.00, fancy; 13 head, 760 to 788 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.09), unweaned; 211 head, 810 to 831 lbs., 145.00 to 149.50 (148.43); 146 head, 854 to 872 lbs., 141.00 to 148.75 (146.29); 11 head, 905 to 931 lbs., 138.00 to 139.50 (138.42); 8 head, 961 to 990 lbs., 128.50 to 135.50 (133.29); 11 head, 1092 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 323 to 333 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (170.39); 10 head, 370 to 379 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (172.96); 41 head, 355 to 388 lbs., 161.00 to 167.00 (164.50), unweaned; 5 head, 449 lbs., 155.00, unweaned; 28 head, 491 lbs., 151.00; 60 head, 463 to 490 lbs., 142.00 to 162.00 (155.22), unweaned; 29 head, 500 to 524 lbs., 142.00 to 157.00 (149.00); 75 head, 508 to 530 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (137.16), unweaned; 32 head, 552 to 578 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (140.92); 7 head, 579 to 597 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.96), unweaned; 17 head, 617 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.60); 8 head, 615 to 648 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (129.76), unweaned; 26 head, 662 to 664 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (137.76); 18 head, 664 to 674 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.32), unweaned; 76 head, 702 to 738 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (141.00); 23 head, 700 to 710 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (122.70), unweaned; 41 head, 756 to 783 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (130.32); 32 head, 805 to 834 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (135.45); 2 head, 885 lbs., 128.00; 2 head, 950 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 444 lbs., 138.00; 16 head, 554 lbs., 127.50, unweaned; 26 head, 604 lbs., 125.00; 10 head, 689 lbs., 122.00; 26 head, 731 to 749 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.53). Small and medium frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 285 lbs., 70.00; 4 head, 365 lbs., 68.00; 4 head, 437 lbs., 48.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 375 to 399 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (150.35); 52 head, 380 to 382 lbs., 147.00 to 158.00 (155.19), unweaned; 5 head, 409 lbs., 148.00; 20 head, 408 to 431 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.44), unweaned; 69 head, 457 to 468 lbs., 141.50 to 148.50 (143.63); 73 head, 453 to 488 lbs., 132.00 to 145.50 (139.83), unweaned; 153 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (137.18); 76 head, 508 to 525 lbs., 128.50 to 135.00 (132.34), unweaned; 150 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (136.05); 76 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (133.03), unweaned; 54 head, 604 to 624 lbs., 141.00 to 141.50 (141.15); 56 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 121.00 to 131.50 (127.640, unweaned; 104 head, 665 to 695 lbs., 138.00 to 139.50 (139.20); 23 head, 666 lbs., 128.00, unweaned; 52 head, 705 to 717 lbs., 135.50 to 143.00 (138.97); 2 head, 745 lbs., 128.00, unweaned; 51 head, 765 to 798 lbs., 134.00 to 134.50 (134.45); 8 head, 761 to 786 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.46), unweaned; 42 head, 803 to 836 lbs., 134.00 to 137.50 (135.71); 15 head, 850 to 855 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.73); 17 head, 908 to 933 lbs., 124.50 to 125.00 (124.74); 10 head, 1097 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 386 lbs., 134.00; 20 head, 361 to 394 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.31), unweaned; 24 head, 408 to 412 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (141.35); 25 head, 402 to 440 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.96), unweaned; 37 head, 463 to 490 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (127.77); 39 head, 450 to 472 lbs., 115.00 to 134.00 (125.57), unweaned; 29 head, 525 to 526 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.45); 23 head, 522 to 540 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (122.97), unweaned; 7 head, 557 lbs., 130.00; 43 head, 557 to 587 lbs., 114.00 to 125.00 (119.01), unweaned; 34 head, 610 to 631 lbs., 129.50 to 135.00 (132.29); 24 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.46), unweaned; 33 head, 678 to 694 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.28); 18 head, 657 to 659 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.56), unweaned; 14 head, 726 to 732 lbs., 132.00 to 134.50 (133.60); 16 head, 705 to 721 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (115.26), unweaned; 6 head, 792 lbs., 130.00; 8 head, 812 to 813 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (128.50); 4 head, 852 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 929 lbs., 119.00;
3 head, 970 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 1043 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 725 lbs., 104.00, full; 17 head, 755 to 773 lbs., 102.00 to 117.00 (107.21).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 429 lbs., 162.50, unweaned; 11 head, 463 lbs., 166.00, unweaned; 10 head, 533 lbs., 163.00; 3 head, 541 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 20 head, 623 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 3 head, 708 lbs., 123.00, unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 516 to 541 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.47), unweaned; 14 head, 560 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 563 lbs., 134.50, fleshy; 3 head, 738 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 798 lbs., 118.50.
