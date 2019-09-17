Woodward Livestock, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,800 head of cattle selling on Sept. 12, compared to 3,293 head on Sept. 5 and 4,000 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $4 to $5 higher and those over 900 pounds were steady. The feeder heifers were selling $2 to $6 higher and those over 850 pounds were steady. The steer calves were selling $2 lower in a limited test. The heifer calves were selling $1 to $2 lower. The demand was good to very good for feeders and moderate for calves. The fill was average with a few full. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 3% were dairy steers, 35% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 363 lbs., 164.00; 6 head, 421 to 428 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.49); 26 head, 500 to 533 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (140.91); 104 head, 550 to 581 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (147.77); 32 head, 600 to 639 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (150.07); 33 head, 625 to 643 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 27 head, 654 to 660 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (146.04); 5 head, 684 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 275 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 139.00 to 147.25 (144.09); 21 head, 712 lbs., 127.50 unweaned; 315 head, 754 to 794 lbs., 139.75 to 144.60 (142.22); 18 head, 769 lbs., 129.00 full; 58 head, 822 to 836 lbs., 137.00 to 139.25 (138.79); 77 head, 850 to 856 lbs., 131.00 to 135.50 (132.45); 93 head, 900 to 930 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.41); 108 head, 950 to 991 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (118.97); 25 head, 1059 lbs., 118.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 530 lbs., 141.00; 4 head, 580 lbs., 139.00; 107 head, 616 to 649 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (141.72); 23 head, 690 to 692 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.96); 49 head, 730 to 745 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (137.88); 41 head, 787 to 796 lbs., 134.00 to 137.50 (136.64); 79 head, 818 to 828 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (135.05); 77 head, 852 to 875 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (129.28). Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 435 to 440 lbs., 138.00 to 141.50 (139.49); 7 head, 620 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 12 head, 683 lbs., 132.00; 5 head, 923 lbs., 114.00. Small and medium frame 2, 14 head, 501 lbs., 128.50. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 5 head, 460 lbs., 95.00; 22 head, 516 lbs., 92.00; 9 head, 624 lbs., 85.00. Large frame 3 to 4, 15 head, 557 lbs., 50.00. Small and medium frame 4, 13 head, 435 lbs., 43.00; 21 head, 523 lbs., 43.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 403 to 428 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (142.36); 8 head, 486 lbs., 139.00; 63 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (134.81); 8 head, 512 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 90 head, 556 to 597 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (133.99); 96 head, 607 to 633 lbs., 136.00 to 145.25 (141.95); 29 head, 611 to 621 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.93) unweaned; 209 head, 669 to 678 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (139.75); 101 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 129.50 to 134.00 (133.49); 133 head, 762 to 793 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (125.91); 10 head, 899 lbs., 119.00; 18 head, 900 to 925 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (115.98). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 433 lbs., 139.00; 21 head, 604 to 632 lbs., 128.00; 52 head, 675 lbs., 133.50; 13 head, 730 lbs., 125.00; 32 head, 799 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 367 lbs., 145.00; 3 head, 426 lbs., 137.00 natural; 4 head, 527 lbs., 127.00; 4 head, 612 lbs., 124.00; 3 head, 631 lbs., 115.00 unweaned. Small and medium frame 2, 18 head, 381 to 390 lbs., 131.00 to 131.50 (131.17); 11 head, 467 lbs., 132.50. Small and medium 3 to 4, 15 head, 415 lbs., 120.00. Small and medium frame 4, 7 head, 414 lbs., 85.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 545 to 546 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (133.50); 26 head, 603 to 635 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (129.41) unweaned; 8 head, 657 to 684 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (125.70) unweaned; 7 head, 760 lbs., 122.00. Small and medium frame 4, 7 head, 401 lbs., 128.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.