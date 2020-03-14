Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,068 head selling on March 5, compared to 3,565 head selling on Feb. 27 and 8,222 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers weighing 600 to 800 pounds were selling $5 to $6 higher with heavier weights trading steady to $4 lower. The steer calves were selling steady to $6 higher. The feeder heifers 600 to 800 pounds were trading steady to $5 higher, while heavier weights traded $3 lower. Heifer calves were selling $5 to $9 higher. The demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (57% steers, 42% heifers, 1% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 322 to 340 lbs., 229.00 to 233.00 (231.28); 3 head, 390 lbs., 219.00; 35 head, 426 to 444 lbs., 191.00 to 213.00 (200.29); 61 head, 455 to 492 lbs., 186.00 to 200.00 (193.21); 55 head, 512 to 548 lbs., 168.00 to 175.00 (172.06); 113 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 167.00 to 172.00 (168.94); 99 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 147.00 to 168.00 (157.72); 91 head, 658 to 692 lbs., 137.50 to 151.00 (146.75); 3 head, 695 lbs., 135.50, full; 148 head, 705 to 729 lbs., 131.00 to 148.00 (142.34); 358 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 126.50 to 138.75 (133.74); 234 head, 814 to 846 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (125.09); 413 head, 854 to 898 lbs., 119.00 to 127.85 (122.72); 326 head, 901 to 948 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (117.80); 183 head, 954 to 997 lbs., 113.50 to 119.00 (115.71); 137 head, 1013 to 1044 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (112.74); 16 head, 1063 lbs., 111.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 348 lbs., 197.00, thin fleshed; 14 head, 397 lbs., 196.00, thin fleshed; 10 head, 440 lbs., 176.00; 6 head, 494 lbs., 174.00; 41 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 166.00 to 171.00 (167.09); 32 head, 551 to 577 lbs., 155.50 to 160.00 (156.64); 23 head, 600 to 615 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (148.97); 42 head, 656 to 678 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (138.12); 56 head, 704 to 726 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (124.63); 44 head, 758 to 783 lbs., 122.00 to 131.50 (124.53); 36 head, 808 to 843 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.36); 231 head, 851 to 896 lbs., 116.50 to 121.00 (119.96). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 532 lbs., 145.00; 31 head, 624 lbs., 118.75 to 134.00 (124.16).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 361 to 368 lbs., 163.00 to 169.00 (166.25); 68 head, 408 to 449 lbs., 155.00 to 171.50 (163.79); 66 head, 452 to 478 lbs., 142.00 to 159.50 (151.69); 11 head, 457 to 481 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (148.88), unweaned; 102 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 137.00 to 152.00 (147.12); 67 head, 551 to 594 lbs., 134.00 to 149.00 (140.24); 131 head, 605 to 633 lbs., 131.00 to 145.50 (139.57); 81 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (125.67); 445 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 116.50 to 126.50 (123.40); 151 head, 759 to 795 lbs., 114.50 to 122.00 (119.14); 209 head, 804 to 847 lbs., 112.50 to 118.00 (114.31); 19 head, 853 to 857 lbs., 112.00 to 117.00 (113.31); 67 head, 902 to 911 lbs., 107.50 to 110.50 (109.36). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 408 to 437 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (154.27); 34 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 143.00 to 158.00 (150.85); 54 head, 500 to 536 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (140.45); 108 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 122.00 to 136.50 (129.40); 24 head, 603 to 631 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.37); 7 head, 697 lbs., 119.00; 31 head, 709 to 735 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (118.09); 249 head, 785 to 799 lbs., 112.00 to 118.50 (115.06); 11 head, 826 lbs., 108.00; 85 head, 854 to 891 lbs., 107.75 to 117.00 (109.08); 28 head, 966 to 997 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (105.72). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 369 lbs., 137.00; 15 head, 521 to 546 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (118.54); 5 head, 626 lbs., 119.00; 16 head, 684 lbs., 103.00; 8 head, 916 lbs., 96.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 335 lbs., 191.00; 6 head, 485 lbs., 170.00, unweaned; 5 head, 503 lbs., 163.00, unweaned; 11 head, 561 lbs., 159.00, unweaned; 3 head, 601 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 566 lbs., 148.00; 4 head, 581 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 15 head, 835 lbs., 115.00.
