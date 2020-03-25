Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 951 head selling on March 19, compared to 4,112 head trading March 12 and 7,191 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, all classes of cattle were lightly tested. The feeder steers and heifers were selling steady to $5 higher except 700-pound heifers that were selling $5 lower. Steer calves were trading $6 to $12 lower. Heifer calves were selling mostly $3 to $5 lower. The demand was mostly moderate. The quality was plain to average. The supply included: 100% feeder cattle (47% steers, 51% heifers and 2% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 334 lbs., 191.00; 16 head, 386 to 393 lbs., 167.00 to 186.00 (182.39); 29 head, 368 lbs., 198.00, thin fleshed; 33 head, 407 lbs., 175.00; 4 head, 451 to 470 lbs., 158.00 to 166.00 (160.06); 25 head, 523 to 525 lbs., 154.00 to 162.00 (158.81); 15 head, 558 to 595 lbs., 134.00 to 161.00 (149.27); 9 head, 622 lbs., 144.00; 51 head, 657 to 668 lbs., 132.00 to 138.50 (137.60); 2 head, 730 lbs., 125.00; 43 head, 752 to 762 lbs., 123.75 to 126.00 (124.11); 22 head, 805 to 830 lbs., 114.00 to 118.50 (118.04); 5 head, 926 lbs., 110.50; 99 head, 967 to 999 lbs., 108.50 to 112.00 (110.17). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 337 lbs., 185.00; 2 head, 437 lbs., 157.50; 17 head, 495 lbs., 152.00; 3 head, 666 lbs., 125.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 314 lbs., 172.00; 58 head, 352 to 393 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (150.62); 15 head, 422 to 431 lbs., 133.00 to 148.00 (142.23); 19 head, 455 to 470 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (142.57); 23 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 126.50 to 139.00 (133.79); 7 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.23); 16 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 116.50 to 124.00 (121.78); 27 head, 665 to 688 lbs., 109.00 to 117.50 (116.34); 31 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 110.00 to 112.50 (112.06); 63 head, 761 to 775 lbs., 109.00 to 111.75 (111.54); 72 head, 838 lbs., 104.00 to 108.00 (107.33); 26 head, 936 to 948 lbs., 95.00 to 101.00 (97.15); 4 head, 1020 lbs., 89.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 530 to 543 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.82); 18 head, 567 to 597 lbs., 119.00; 9 head, 671 lbs., 110.00; 8 head, 787 lbs., 107.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 350 lbs., 158.00, unweaned; 4 head, 402 to 425 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (151.46); 3 head, 638 lbs., 130.00.
