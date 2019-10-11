The Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 5,587 head on Oct. 3, compared to 6,286 head on Sept. 26 and 6,523 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were thin fleshed selling $2 to $5 higher. The feeder heifers were mostly steady. The steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for an accurate trend. The demand was moderate to good especially for feeders. The quality was plain to average with a few attractive. More seasonal like weather has swept and brought heavy rain and much cooler weather. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 41% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 363 lbs., 177.00; 9 head, 441 lbs., 166.00; 8 head, 466 lbs., 168.00; 97 head, 508 to 544 lbs., 153.50 to 158.00 (156.61); 103 head, 558 to 584 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (156.69); 8 head, 564 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 39 head, 616 to 632 lbs., 152.50 to 153.00 (152.82) 5 head, 602 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 156 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (148.36); 34 head, 650 to 668 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (139.19) unweaned; 299 head, 715 to 746 lbs., 144.00 to 153.00 (150.97); 257 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (148.66); 353 head, 801 to 845 lbs., 145.00 to 149.50 (147.65); 275 head, 852 to 894 lbs., 140.50 to 149.75 (143.64); 78 head, 925 to 944 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (134.94); 10 head, 995 lbs., 134.00; 2 head, 1012 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 477 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 12 head, 527 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 575 lbs., 147.00; 13 head, 581 lbs., 138.00 fleshy; 25 head, 593 lbs., 152.50 thin fleshed; 31 head, 632 to 644 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (147.23); 51 head, 662 to 692 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (146.71); 56 head, 673 to 689 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (125.18) unweaned; 34 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.73); 10 head, 728 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 70 head, 754 to 780 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (141.97); 49 head, 807 to 848 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (133.79); 69 head, 808 lbs., 146.50 thin fleshed; 84 head, 858 to 886 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (143.46); 7 head, 898 lbs., 118.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 574 lbs., 132.00; 21 head, 669 to 673 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 681 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 12 head, 712 lbs., 127.00; 16 head, 755 to 776 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (134.70); 25 head, 835 lbs., 128.25; 23 head, 1103 lbs., 109.50, Medium frame 2, 17 head, 743 lbs., 129.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 428 to 447 lbs., 144.00 to 144.50 (144.27); 24 head, 477 to 495 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (140.80); 5 head, 498 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 72 head, 504 to 543 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (135.98); 85 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (139.76); 20 head, 586 to 588 lbs., 122.50 to 123.00 (122.80) fleshy; 39 head, 608 to 624 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (138.83); 7 head, 610 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 162 head, 652 to 680 lbs., 138.50 to 142.00 (141.01); 20 head, 650 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 142 head, 704 to 745 lbs., 136.00 to 138.75 (138.11); 63 head, 766 to 794 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.50); 8 head, 815 lbs., 130.00; 38 head, 857 to 881 lbs., 121.00 to 124.75 (123.67); 15 head, 922 lbs., 122.00; 5 head, 935 lbs., 108.00 fleshy; 28 head, 953 lbs., 129.00; 12 head, 1121 lbs., 92.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 446 lbs., 148.00; 10 head, 498 lbs., 138.00; 8 head, 525 lbs., 128.00; 29 head, 553 to 587 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (135.71); 79 head, 608 to 630 lbs., 122.00 to 133.00 (129.29); 31 head, 632 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 32 head, 655 to 679 lbs.,130.00 to 134.00 (132.20); 19 head, 661 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 44 head, 651 to 680 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (118.22) unweaned; 74 head, 738 to 742 lbs., 130.00 to 133.25 (131.76); 5 head, 749 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 257 head, 766 to 798 lbs. 124.00 to 134.00 (132.62); 42 head, 820 to 840 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (127.11); 52 head, 857 to 861 lbs., 115.00 to 120.75 (119.98) fleshy; 6 head, 1020 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 527 lbs., 122.00; 53 head, 580 lbs., 124.50; 130 head, 662 to 698 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.92); 5 head, 677 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 24 head, 862 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 470 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 521 lbs., 146.00; 12 head, 577 to 592 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.46) unweaned; 6 head, 879 lbs., 105.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 477 lbs., 137.00; 6 head, 712 lbs., 105.00 unweaned.
