Woodward Livestock, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,521 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 24, compared to 4,813 head on Oct. 17 and 5,742 head a year ago, according to the USDA-0klahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $1 lower. The feeder heifers were unevenly steady. The weaned steer and heifer calves were lightly tested with a lower undertone noted. The unweaned calves were steady to $1 higher. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was plain to attractive with several long-weaned, home-raised yearlings on offer. The weather conditions included light rain mixed with some sleet and snow, which somewhat hampered receipts. The producers were concerned about wheat grazing conditions with an abundance of grasshoppers and mostly drought-like conditions for the trade area. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 43% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 49 head, 437 to 442 lbs., 164.00 to 168.00 (167.68) unweaned; 4 head, 483 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 64 head, 534 to 544 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.15); 51 head, 521 to 545 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (151.80) unweaned; 10 head, 592 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.50); 51 head, 573 to 590 lbs., 139.50 to 147.00 (143.43) unweaned; 14 head, 642 lbs., 145.00; 111 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 130.00 to 139.50 (136.53) unweaned; 85 head, 651 to 691 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (147.31); 88 head, 661 to 686 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (131.55) unweaned; 55 head, 700 to 732 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (145.12); 24 head, 713 to 746 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (131.26) unweaned; 212 head, 760 to 785 lbs., 145.00 to 149.50 (146.49); 17 head, 754 to 763 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.24) unweaned; 200 head, 800 to 835 lbs., 138.00 to 150.50 (145.78); 11 head, 818 lbs., 152.00 thin fleshed; 79 head, 855 to 888 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (142.84); 23 head, 942 lbs., 139.00; 9 head, 957 lbs., 137.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 351 lbs., 165.00; 7 head, 395 lbs., 153.00 unweaned; 11 head, 416 to 430 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (150.54); 8 head, 491 lbs., 141.00; 12 head, 463 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 19 head, 541 to 543 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (137.89); 16 head, 501 to 536 lbs., 134.50 to 135.00 (134.62) unweaned; 91 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 137.00 to 141.50 (139.96); 14 head, 563 to 584 lbs., 128.00 to 135.50 (131.28) unweaned; 193 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (135.21); 3 head, 641 lbs., 126.50 unweaned; 57 head, 657 to 697 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (132.24); 25 head, 663 to 698 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (125.30) unweaned; 20 head, 732 to 737 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (134.16); 23 head, 739 lbs., 139.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 708 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 77 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (130.72); 8 head, 814 lbs., 132.00; 16 head, 866 to 874 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (131.64); 2 head, 902 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 530 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 5 head, 587 lbs., 117.00; 3 head, 625 lbs., 125.00; 12 head, 697 lbs., 122.00; 6 head, 720 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 764 lbs., 116.50. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 7 head, 583 lbs., 89.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1l, 16 head, 386 to 399 lbs., 145.50 to 148.50 (147.58); 23 head, 389 lbs., 141.50 unweaned;10 head, 413 to 448 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.43); 29 head, 410 to 446 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (138.62) unweaned; 12 head, 453 to 465 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (134.29); 22 head, 460 to 472 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.50) unweaned; 88 head, 544 to 545 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.52); 58 head, 512 to 547 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (123.89) unweaned; 23 head, 557 to 593 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (132.95); 49 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 119.00 to 127.50 (120.30) unweaned; 19 head, 616 to 635 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (131.30); 56 head, 616 to 636 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.02) unweaned; 203 head, 661 to 699 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (140.83); 42 head, 651 to 668 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.40) unweaned; 238 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 127.00 to 144.50 (140.67); 16 head, 740 lbs., 145.50 thin fleshed; 11 head, 781 lbs., 133.00; 28 head, 803 to 848 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (131.01); 12 head, 858 lbs., 132.50; 7 head, 912 lbs., 123.00; 17 head, 957 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 380 lbs., 133.00; 13 head, 410 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 27 head, 479 to 495 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (115.09) unweaned; 7 head, 506 lbs., 120.00; 46 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (115.53) unweaned; 49 head, 564 to 570 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (126.39); 53 head, 558 to 587 lbs., 114.00 to 121.00 (116.82) unweaned; 71 head, 602 to 640 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (123.36); 39 head, 641 lbs., 128.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 603 to 638 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (111.17) unweaned; 28 head, 672 to 687 lbs., 118.50 to 125.00 (122.24); 22 head, 655 to 677 lbs., 112.00 to 121.00 (115.12) unweaned; 29 head, 716 to 746 lbs., 114.00 to 128.00 (119.72); 4 head, 737 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 19 head, 750 lbs., 128.00; 11 head, 810 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 818 lbs., 108.00 unweaned; 13 head, 855 to 895 lbs., 114.00 to 122.00 (116.77). Medium and large frame 2, 20 head, 468 to 477 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (118.59); 8 head, 544 lbs., 103.00 unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 481 to 491 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (137.03) unweaned; 5 head, 590 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 560 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 8 head, 615 to 616 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.00) unweaned; 18 head, 659 to 662 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.39); 10 head, 680 lbs., 115.50 unweaned; 4 head, 708 lbs., 121.00; 6 head, 720 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 13 head, 782 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 766 lbs., 112.50 unweaned; 5 head, 827 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 6 head, 889 lbs., 118.00; 9 head, 997 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 543 lbs., 125.00; 21 head, 569 to 580 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.64). Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 446 lbs., 105.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.