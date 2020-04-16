The Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,814 head selling on April 9 compared to 3,045 head trading on April 2, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeders steers and heifers were selling $3 to $6 higher. Steer calves were lightly tested with a steady undertone. Heifer calves were trading $3 to $8 higher. Demand was moderate. Quality was average to attractive. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (60% steers, 38% heifers, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 320 lbs., 200.00, thin fleshed; 17 head, 392 lbs., 187.00; 26 head, 421 to 441 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (169.65); 21 head, 403 lbs., 182.00, thin fleshed; 40 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (160.05); 7 head, 517 to 540 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (157.38); 79 head, 553 to 573 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (152.01); 4 head, 572 lbs., 132.00, full; 84 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 134.00 to 144.50 (139.26); 36 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (134.32); 66 head, 727 lbs., 129.00; 40 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 111.50 to 123.00 (117.60); 269 head, 804 to 846 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (112.48); 53 head, 857 to 891 lbs., 106.00 to 110.50 (106.65); 303 head, 917 to 945 lbs., 101.50 to 107.25 (105.84); 229 head, 952 to 997 lbs., 98.00 to 103.50 (100.52); 116 head, 1022 to 1027 lbs., 96.25 to 100.00 (99.29); 17 head, 1182 lbs., 91.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 490 lbs., 142.50; 10 head, 541 to 546 lbs., 136.50 to 142.00 (140.36); 21 head, 608 to 630 lbs., 120.50 to 124.00 (121.97); 17 head, 656 to 658 lbs., 118.50 to 125.00 (122.70); 2 head, 770 lbs., 107.00; 40 head, 837 lbs., 93.00; 5 head, 928 lbs., 98.00; 26 head, 966 lbs., 96.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 399 lbs., 159.00; 21 head, 411 to 439 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (155.09); 57 head, 453 to 482 lbs., 143.00 to 158.00 (146.00); 29 head, 504 to 545 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (141.66); 150 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (128.47): 20 head, 562 lbs., 151.00, thin fleshed; 27 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (125.53); 120 head, 662 to 691 lbs., 114.50 to 123.00 (121.30); 88 head, 701 to 740 lbs., 107.50 to 110.00 (109.73); 152 head, 753 to 797 lbs., 105.50 to 110.50 (108.41); 39 head, 765 to 781 lbs., 112.75 to 115.50 (113.51), fancy; 40 head, 813 to 821 lbs., 99.00 to 102.00 (101.70); 31 head, 883 to 897 lbs., 93.25 to 95.00 (94.32); 8 head, 855 lbs., 108.50, fancy; 5 head, 936 lbs., 94.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 414 to 446 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (140.60); 36 head, 465 to 493 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (136.37); 66 head, 511 to 546 lbs., 128.00 to 134.50 (130.95); 7 head, 568 lbs., 119.00; 21 head, 616 to 642 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.73); 33 head, 655 to 684 lbs., 103.50 to 114.00 (110.50); 4 head, 728 lbs., 96.00; 3 head, 786 lbs., 96.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 360 lbs., 162.00; 19 head, 403 to 428 lbs., 161.00 to 169.00 (163.53); 19 head, 518 to 540 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (141.14); 3 head, 585 lbs., 137.00; 2 head, 800 lbs., 105.00; 9 head, 875 to 893 lbs., 101.50 to 104.00 (102.05).
