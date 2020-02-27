Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma reported receipts of 6,701 head of feeder cattle sellingon Feb. 20 and 2,773 head trading on Feb. 13, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Livestock News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers were mostly selling $3 to $5 higher. The feeder heifers were trading steady to $6 higher on limited comparable receipts. The steer calves were not well tested due to limited comparable receipts, but a firm undertone was noted. The heifer calves were trading $3 to $7 higher also on a limited test. The demand was good and very good for lighter weight cattle intended for grazing. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 35% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 277 lbs., 247.00; 18 head, 303 to 344 lbs., 221.00 to 238.00 (231.13); 7 head, 320 lbs., 217.00, unweaned; 26 head, 369 to 390 lbs., 230.00 to 240.00 (236.24); 56 head, 361 to 398 lbs., 216.00 to 221.00 (217.31), unweaned; 5 head, 407 lbs., 221.00; 86 head, 434 to 443 lbs., 195.50 to 200.00 (198.02), unweaned; 167 head, 451 to 491 lbs., 185.00 to 199.00 (191.87); 33 head, 465 to 491 lbs., 174.00 to 182.00 (181.33), unweaned; 322 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 176.00 to 186.00 (181.79); 7 head, 518 to 537 lbs., 171.00 to 175.00 (172.68), unweaned; 178 head, 550 to 566 lbs., 170.00 to 182.00 (172.53); 36 head, 566 to 591 lbs., 161.00 to 169.00 (164.05), unweaned; 106 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (162.29); 3 head, 640 lbs., 145.00, full; 49 head, 628 to 630 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.47), unweaned; 209 head, 657 to 694 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (148.17); 18 head, 672 to 685 lbs., 134.00 to 144.50 (143.26), unweaned; 147 head, 703 to 742 lbs., 138.00 to 144.50 (141.89); 220 head, 752 to 788 lbs., 137.00 to 143.50 (141.22); 276 head, 801 to 847 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (135.09); 264 head, 852 to 898 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (129.89); 377 head, 904 to 937 lbs., 121.00 to 127.50 (125.92); 52 head, 961 to 992 lbs., 121.50 to 123.75 (122.85); 142 head, 1007 to 1045 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (120.45); 1 head, 1065 lbs., 122.50; 5 head, 1133 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 339 lbs., 215.00; 8 head, 370 to 387 lbs., 196.00 to 198.00 (196.63); 20 head, 385 lbs., 224.00, thin fleshed; 49 head, 402 to 431 lbs., 193.00 to 202.00 (195.56); 2 head, 407 lbs., 175.00, unweaned; 53 head, 457 to 498 lbs., 177.00 to 189.50 (181.51); 51 head, 455 lbs., 198.00, thin fleshed; 109 head, 503 to 542 lbs., 171.00 to 180.50 (179.44); 96 head, 555 to 596 lbs., 153.00 to 164.00 (157.01); 10 head, 555 lbs., 166.00, thin fleshed; 3 head, 553 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 82 head, 608 to 641 lbs., 147.00 to 158.00 (151.51); 6 head, 630 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 192 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (142.67); 49 head, 708 to 743 lbs., 132.00 to 138.50 (133.59); 56 head, 751 to 792 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (133.13); 76 head, 831 to 838 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.95); 10 head, 856 lbs., 127.00; 16 head, 904 to 918 lbs., 123.00 to 124.00 (123.62); 1 head, 1115 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 317 lbs., 185.00; 8 head, 351 lbs., 164.00; 2 head, 357 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 1 head, 850 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 48 head, 377 to 391 lbs., 171.00 to 175.00 (172.17); 12 head, 360 to 387 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (157.60), unweaned; 51 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 166.00 to 171.00 (167.60); 2 head, 440 lbs., 156.00, unweaned; 96 head, 454 to 499 lbs., 154.00 to 166.00 (158.66); 12 head, 451 lbs., 168.00, thin fleshed; 1 head, 460 lbs., 151.00, unweaned; 68 head, 501 to 540 lbs., 152.00 to 163.00 (157.22); 28 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (145.17), unweaned; 56 head, 553 to 592 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (155.00); 34 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (136.90), unweaned; 115 head, 600 to 628 lbs., 139.00 to 148.50 (143.25); 4 head, 625 lbs., 135.00, full; 181 head, 650 to 687 lbs., 131.00 to 141.50 (136.07); 3 head, 698 lbs., 115.00, fleshy; 41 head, 658 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.71), unweaned; 202 head, 701 to 737 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (127.99); 3 head, 733 lbs., 117.00, fleshy; 193 head, 752 to 798 lbs., 119.50 to 131.00 (127.41); 305 head, 800 to 844 lbs., 119.00 to 127.50 (125.12); 65 head, 860 to 883 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (122.87); 77 head, 900 to 942 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.76); 13 head, 956 to 980 lbs., 112.00; 12 head, 1004 lbs., 112.00; 7 head, 1059 lbs., 111.00; 9 head, 1127 lbs., 99.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 380 to 390 lbs., 157.00 to 163.00 (159.86); 34 head, 408 to 431 lbs., 158.00 to 163.00 (162.39); 4 head, 442 lbs., 144.00, unweaned; 55 head, 475 to 487 lbs., 153.00 to 159.75 (158.55); 60 head, 527 to 541 lbs., 144.00 to 146.50 (144.97); 18 head, 510 to 536 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (122.57), unweaned; 10 head, 555 to 587 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.29); 2 head, 582 lbs., 117.00, unweaned; 70 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (131.62); 27 head, 660 to 693 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (124.12); 36 head, 717 to 743 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.60); 50 head, 752 to 793 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (118.81); 12 head, 818 to 847 lbs., 109.00 to 118.00 (113.28); 3 head, 861 lbs., 112.00; 7 head, 973 lbs., 102.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 430 lbs., 188.00, unweaned; 1 head, 485 lbs., 170.00; 1 head, 500 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 558 lbs., 161.00; 1 head, 590 lbs., 140.00, unweaned; 1 head, 665 lbs., 134.50; 5 head, 727 to 735 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (128.39); 2 head, 777 lbs., 121.00; 1 head, 950 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 512 lbs., 161.50, thin fleshed; 1 head, 515 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 18 head, 567 lbs., 148.50; 14 head, 687 to 692 lbs., 117.50 to 127.00 (118.87); 23 head, 811 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 875 lbs., 116.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.