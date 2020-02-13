The Woodward Livestock Auction reported receipts of 2,670 head selling on Feb. 6, compared to 2,111 head trading on Jan. 30, and 4,810 head a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, numbers were light due to winter storm that moved through the state earlier in the week. The feeder cattle were lightly tested so there were not enough for a good comparison. A lower undertone was noted on feeder steers. Th feeder heifers saw a firm undertone. The demand was moderate for feeders. The steer calves were selling $5 to $10 higher. The heifer calves were selling $4 to $8 higher. The demand was very good for calves. The quality was average to attractive and improved from a week ago. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 36% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 43 head, 350 to 392 lbs., 205.00 to 215.00 (206.92); 17 head, 429 to 445 lbs., 193.00 to 211.00 (200.25); 88 head, 454 to 496 lbs., 189.00 to 194.00 (191.55); 42 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 170.00 to 185.00 (180.12); 56 head, 565 to 592 lbs., 161.00 to 173.00 (166.22); 78 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (153.13); 118 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (144.52); 16 head, 679 to 688 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.50), unweaned; 102 head, 707 to 747 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (137.76); 18 head, 765 lbs., 137.00; 279 head, 800 to 847 lbs., 128.00 to 138.50 (133.91); 8 head, 845 lbs., 124.50, full; 145 head, 850 to 898 lbs., 127.00 to 139.50 (133.10); 5 head, 864 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 73 head, 929 to 944 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (127.43); 66 head, 980 lbs., 128.85; 12 head, 1030 to 1042 lbs., 123.50 to 124.00 (123.83); 4 head, 1136 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 315 lbs., 172.00; 7 head, 364 lbs., 188.00; 9 head, 616 lbs., 148.00; 6 head, 695 lbs., 142.00; 33 head, 803 to 819 lbs., 128.00; 30 head, 881 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 931 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 749 lbs., 129.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 334 lbs., 167.65; 20 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 152.00 to 170.00 (165.80); 72 head, 411 to 448 lbs., 159.00 to 173.00 (167.61); 38 head, 452 to 491 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (157.95); 109 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 144.50 to 154.00 (150.13); 60 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (140.03); 69 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (131.94); 4 head, 631 lbs., 123.00, unweaned; 38 head, 665 to 696 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (126.93); 9 head, 735 lbs., 129.00; 98 head, 755 to 774 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (129.44); 37 head, 801 to 836 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.24); 6 head, 822 lbs., 117.00, fleshy; 25 head, 886 lbs., 119.00; 20 head, 908 to 925 lbs., 114.50 to 115.00 (114.60); 8 head, 983 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 391 lbs., 156.00; 5 head, 454 lbs., 151.00; 9 head, 574 lbs., 128.50; 13 head, 605 lbs., 132.00; 50 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 117.00 to 126.50 (121.07); 4 head, 770 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 375 to 377 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (144.63); 15 head, 825 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 435 to 443 lbs., 189.00 to 195.00 (192.36); 20 head, 468 lbs., 181.00; 4 head, 548 lbs., 159.00; 28 head, 551 lbs., 161.00; 3 head, 675 lbs., 127.00, unweaned; 12 head, 725 lbs., 130.75. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 401 lbs., 174.00; 7 head, 456 lbs., 164.00.
