Woodward Livestock Auction reported receipts of 7,652 head selling on Jan. 9, compared to 4,093 head trading Dec. 19 and 7,291 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the Dec. 19 sale, feeder steers were trading steady to $4 lower, except 600 to 700 pounds were selling steady to $4 higher. Feeder heifers were trading $1 to $5 lower. Steer calves were trading steady to $5 higher. Heifer calves were selling steady to $5 lower, under 500 pounds were trading mostly steady. Demand was moderate for all classes, but buyers were most active on light weight steers. The quality was average to attractive. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (53% steers, 43% heifers, 4% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 73 head, 365 to 398 lbs., 190.00 to 211.00 (204.03); 42 head, 440 to 448 lbs., 180.00 to 197.00 (189.55); 3 head, 401 lbs., 201.00, thin fleshed; 20 head, 452 to 478 lbs., 175.00 to 184.00 (179.76); 7 head, 498 lbs., 167.00, fleshy; 62 head, 457 to 491 lbs., 190.00 to 191.00 (190.30), thin fleshed; 85 head, 507 to 542 lbs., 167.00 to 176.00 (171.69); 37 head, 527 lbs., 182.00, thin fleshed; 10 head, 512 to 521 lbs., 158.00 to 165.00 (161.53), unweaned; 137 head, 555 to 596 lbs., 156.00 to 171.00 (161.47); 7 head, 554 lbs., 174.00, thin fleshed; 96 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (148.71); 33 head, 611 to 637 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (140.00), unweaned; 318 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 143.00 to 153.50 (149.43); 34 head, 666 lbs., 141.00, fleshy; 23 head, 670 to 692 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (136.82), unweaned; 182 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 143.50 to 148.00 (146.86); 394 head, 752 to 787 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (143.11); 25 head, 759 lbs., 140.00, full; 403 head, 805 to 837 lbs., 140.00 to 145.50 (142.51); 23 head, 803 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 277 head, 853 to 895 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (138.55); 11 head, 898 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 129 head, 908 to 928 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.48); 61 head, 965 to 987 lbs., 128.50 to 138.00 (136.31); 60 head, 1004 to 1028 lbs., 130.50 to 132.50 (131.39). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 150.00 to 167.00 (157.47); 6 head, 520 lbs., 168.00, thin fleshed; 43 head, 566 to 593 lbs., 147.00 to 149.00 (147.94); 5 head, 612 lbs., 141.00; 35 head, 656 to 681 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.50); 30 head, 715 to 739 lbs., 141.00 to 143.00 (142.74); 75 head, 757 to 797 lbs., 133.00 to 139.75 (137.18); 18 head, 804 to 835 lbs., 136.50 to 140.00 (138.09); 38 head, 853 to 869 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.67). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 353 lbs., 153.00; 5 head, 407 lbs., 144.00; 13 head, 531 lbs., 139.00; 7 head, 640 lbs., 136.00; 5 head, 670 lbs., 132.00; 27 head, 720 to 738 lbs., 132.00 to 133.50 (132.90); 37 head, 770 to 796 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.75).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 389 lbs., 161.00; 68 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (153.05); 145 head, 452 to 496 lbs., 144.00 to 158.50 (152.54); 25 head, 458 to 482 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (133.00), unweaned; 134 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (142.37); 9 head, 540 lbs., 137.00, full; 12 head, 518 to 545 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 343 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 132.00 to 141.50 (138.37); 10 head, 590 lbs., 129.00, unweaned; 119 head, 612 to 625 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (138.89); 10 head, 629 lbs., 132.00, unweaned; 312 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 128.50 to 139.00 (135.36); 114 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 130.00 to 134.75 (134.25); 16 head, 735 lbs., 124.00, unweaned; 131 head, 754 to 788 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (131.82); 83 head, 815 to 835 lbs., 131.00 to 133.50 (132.12); 6 head, 844 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 31 head, 863 to 897 lbs., 129.00 to 130.50 (130.05); 115 head, 928 to 945 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.77); 72 head, 969 to 970 lbs., 128.50 to 129.75 (128.88); 19 head, 1042 lbs., 127.00; 11 head, 1135 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 428 lbs., 143.00; 24 head, 471 to 486 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.66); 5 head, 547 lbs., 136.00; 75 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (130.88); 66 head, 605 to 634 lbs., 132.00 to 135.50 (132.85); 148 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 127.00 to 135.75 (129.52); 6 head, 715 lbs., 131.00; 7 head, 753 lbs., 129.00; 16 head, 839 lbs., 129.50; 15 head, 867 to 898 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.65). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 442 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 8 head, 470 lbs., 139.00; 4 head, 530 lbs., 128.00, unweaned; 34 head, 663 to 696 lbs., 122.00 to 128.50 (125.01); 36 head, 720 to 745 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (126.48); 63 head, 753 to 762 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (128.59); 26 head, 910 lbs., 124.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 408 to 411 lbs., 184.50 to 190.00 (185.65); 43 head, 470 to 482 lbs., 174.00 to 177.50 (175.85); 15 head, 538 lbs., 157.00; 20 head, 572 lbs., 147.50; 22 head, 609 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 670 lbs., 141.00; 49 head, 720 to 735 lbs., 129.00 to 131.50 (131.25); 17 head, 835 lbs., 128.25; 7 head, 883 lbs., 115.00; 7 head, 1106 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 777 lbs., 118.00.
