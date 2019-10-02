Woodward Livestock, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,286 head of cattle selling on Sept. 26, compared to 3,903 head on Sept. 19 and 4,525 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $2 to $3 higher, except 800-pounders were selling $1 lower. The feeder heifers were steady to $1 higher, except 750-pounders were selling $1 lower. The steer calves were steady, except those from 600 to 700 pounds were selling $3 lower. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $4 lower. The demand was good for all classes. The fill was average and a few were full. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with about 68% steers, 32% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 363 to 378 lbs., 176.00 to 179.00 (177.64); 8 head, 412 lbs., 167.00; 36 head, 457 to 488 lbs., 152.00 to 166.00 (157.69); 106 head, 460 to 467 lbs., 160.00 to 172.00 (161.34) thin fleshed; 44 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (154.78); 237 head, 535 to 549 lbs., 154.00 to 156.50 (156.17) thin fleshed; 89 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 139.50 to 152.00 (149.90); 5 head, 587 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 74 head, 555 to 567 lbs., 151.00 to 155.00 (151.37) thin fleshed; 164 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 151.00 to 155.25 (153.98); 106 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 131.50 to 143.00 (134.87) unweaned; 198 head, 652 to 697 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (152.78); 42 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (130.07) unweaned; 135 head, 702 to 730 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (149.01); 6 head, 746 lbs., 126.50 unweaned; 327 head, 763 to 793 lbs., 143.50 to 149.50 (147.70); 20 head, 755 to 760 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (126.25) unweaned; 244 head, 829 to 835 lbs., 138.50 to 139.00 (138.82); 7 head, 835 lbs., 122.00 full; 401 head, 850 to 883 lbs., 136.25 to 139.00 (137.57); 89 head, 900 to 945 lbs., 132.00 to 134.50 (133.19); 23 head, 1016 to 1023 lbs., 123.00 to 126.25 (125.82); 20 head, 1062 lbs., 116.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 465 lbs., 149.00; 7 head, 515 lbs., 148.00; 80 head, 607 to 640 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (145.59); 19 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (142.74); 19 head, 704 lbs., 146.00; 126 head, 752 to 794 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (143.23); 46 head, 817 to 836 lbs., 138.00 to 144.50 (142.06); 85 head, 851 to 891 lbs., 132.00 to 136.50 (135.34). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 385 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 417 lbs., 158.00; 79 head, 515 to 526 lbs., 129.00 to 137.25 (136.53); 81 head, 531 to 542 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 39 head, 571 to 580 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (141.57); 119 head, 611 to 644 lbs., 131.25 to 135.00 (133.71); 6 head, 640 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 42 head, 737 lbs., 134.00; 21 head, 826 lbs., 130.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 361 to 389 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (145.21); 7 head, 411 to 433 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (134.08); 146 head, 457 to 499 lbs., 133.00 to 140.50 (138.25); 43 head, 502 to 537 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.64); 152 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 129.00 to 144.00 (137.38); 124 head, 604 to 641 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (139.25); 25 head, 605 to 632 lbs., 123.00 to 126.50 (125.12) unweaned; 296 head, 672 to 692 lbs., 138.00 to 142.50 (139.78); 60 head, 726 to 734 lbs., 137.50 to 138.00 (137.64); 5 head, 700 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 115 head, 752 to 777 lbs., 134.00 to 135.75 (134.82); 58 head, 795 lbs., 130.75 fleshy; 97 head, 810 to 840 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (129.50); 8 head, 851 lbs., 125.50; 10 head, 911 to 949 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (119.92). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 518 lbs., 135.00; 15 head, 565 to 580 lbs., 127.00 to 128.50 (127.79); 44 head, 620 to 625 lbs., 135.00 to 139.25 (138.28); 8 head, 717 lbs., 135.00; 49 head, 888 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 25 head, 492 to 495 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (128.97); 8 head, 516 lbs., 126.00; 85 head, 571 lbs., 129.00; 26 head, 653 lbs., 125.00; 41 head, 762 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 441 lbs., 155.00 source/aged; 9 head, 515 to 537 lbs., 137.00 to 142.50 (140.11); 6 head, 615 lbs., 137.00; 3 head, 698 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 525 lbs., 137.00.
