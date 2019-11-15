Woodward Livestock, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,650 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 7, compared to 2,812 head on Oct. 31 and 5,651 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $3 to $5 higher. The steer and heifer calves were trading with a much higher undertone; however, due to the previous week’s limited receipts no trend could be established. The deemand was moderate to mostly good. The quality was plain to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 39% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 368 to 377 lbs., 189.00; 11 head, 386 lbs., 168.00 unweaned; 155 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 172.00 to 186.00 (179.78); 94 head, 453 to 474 lbs., 170.00 to 182.00 (178.22); 78 head, 489 to 493 lbs., 162.00 to 168.00 (164.22) unweaned; 145 head, 512 to 532 lbs., 154.00 to 167.00 (156.86); 34 head, 527 152.50 152.50 fleshy 5 head, 500 lbs., 174.00 thin fleshed; 59 head, 516 to 546 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (141.88) unweaned; 70 head, 574 to 594 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (149.74); 58 head, 554 to 592 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (139.65) unweaned; 106 head, 611 to 636 lbs., 135.50 to 144.00 (141.51); 11 head, 622 lbs., 139.50 full; 262 head, 603 to 641 lbs., 131.50 to 140.10 (137.73) unweaned; 60 head, 665 to 696 lbs., 140.50 to 144.50 (141.86); 146 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 132.00 to 140.50 (138.45) unweaned; 134 head, 718 to 745 lbs., 141.50 to 150.00 (146.86); 21 head, 729 to 736 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (125.420 unweaned; 183 head, 782 to 797 lbs., 148.00 to 152.00 (149.95); 144 head, 802 to 823 lbs., 142.00 to 153.25 (149.08); 200 head, 857 to 885 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (146.06); 40 head, 907 to 929 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (140.80); 52 head, 984 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (137.92); 51 head, 1060 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 48 head, 438 to 447 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (147.65) unweaned; 5 head, 493 lbs., 143.00; 48 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 138.00 to 146.50 (143.29) unweaned; 39 head, 567 to 587 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (145.96); 10 head, 574 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 63 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 128.00 to 144.00 (135.99) unweaned; 5 head, 653 lbs., 136.50; 87 head, 660 to 689 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (130.18) unweaned; 99 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 131.75 to 149.00 (138.85); 15 head, 740 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 40 head, 785 to 798 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (140.30); 68 head, 802 to 839 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (136.93); 8 head, 920 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2. 8 head, 589 lbs., 121.00; 10 head, 639 lbs., 129.00; 6 head, 665 lbs., 139.00; 11 head, 677 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 7 head, 533 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 3, 7 head, 455 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 300 lbs., 160.00; 11 head, 398 lbs., 145.00; 82 head, 406 to 428 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (151.87); 18 head, 400 to 426 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (136.96) unweaned; 48 head, 451 to 466 lbs., 146.00 to 146.50 (146.21); 56 head, 480 to 497 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (135.88) unweaned; 59 head, 514 to 536 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (136.25); 58 head, 520 to 546 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (129.14) unweaned; 95 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 132.50 to 147.50 (137.98); 285 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (128.90) unweaned; 46 head, 621 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (136.57); 5 head, 647 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 129 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 130.00 to 143.25 (136.80); 88 head, 651 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 187 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 134.00 to 144.50 (140.84); 17 head, 736 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 35 head, 782 to 796 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (132.79); 39 head, 816 lbs., 139.25; 5 head, 876 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 985 lbs., 124.00; 16 head, 1019 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 390 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 49 head, 406 to 440 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.33); 18 head, 444 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 12 head, 456 to 492 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.60) unweaned; 24 head, 502 to 509 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (129.04) unweaned; 33 head, 568 to 598 lbs., 116.00 to 128.00 (122.46); 15 head, 553 to 585 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.76) unweaned; 131 head, 628 to 639 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (135.46); 59 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (121.79) unweaned; 62 head, 679 to 691 lbs., 112.50 to 137.00 (133.13); 25 head, 653 to 680 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (115.58) unweaned; 32 head, 707 to 748 lbs., 118.00 to 134.00 (126.85); 31 head, 775 to 796 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (128.14); 8 head, 778 lbs., 102.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 357 lbs., 136.00; 18 head, 470 lbs., 116.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 4 head, 465 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 450 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 7 head, 468 lbs., 154.00; 7 head, 481 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 11 head, 543 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 4 head, 618 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 26 head, 690 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 unweaned; 19 head, 736 lbs., 119.50 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 580 lbs., 131.00; 4 head, 690 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 7 head, 879 lbs., 116.00; 7 head, 1077 lbs., 92.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 617 lbs., 122.00; 9 head, 725 lbs., 109.00; 9 head, 886 lbs., 95.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.