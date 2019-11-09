Woodward Livestock, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,812 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 31, compared to 4,521 head on Oct. 24 and 5,381 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing over 700 pounds were sold steady to $4 higher and those under 700 pounds were not well tested, but a lower undertone was noted. The feeder heifers were not well tested on limited comparable receipts, but instances of $1 to $2 lower were indicated. The steer calves were not well tested, but a higher undertone was noted. The heifer calves were selling with a steady undertone on a very light test. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average to attractive. A heifer calf was auctioned to raise money for a local cause and local producers and cattle buyers were happy to participate. A cold front has moved across the trading region bringing a light winter mix of rain and snow. This winter mix and bitter cold temperatures has hindered cattle movement. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 40% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 365 lbs., 169.00 unweaned; 11 head, 433 to 449 lbs., 177.00; 6 head, 426 lbs., 168.00 unweaned; 16 head, 460 to 473 lbs., 168.00 to 175.00 (172.76); 17 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 162.50 to 163.00 (162.84) unweaned; 13 head, 501 to 527 lbs., 157.00 to 158.50 (157.56); 8 head, 510 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 46 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 140.50 to 148.50 (146.42); 19 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (138.00) unweaned; 216 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (139.04); 38 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 128.00 to 134.50 (132.27) unweaned; 90 head, 662 to 699 lbs., 134.50 to 139.50 (137.07); 14 head, 673 lbs., 123.50 unweaned; 23 head, 734 to 740 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (140.38); 299 head, 751 to 793 lbs., 145.50 to 150.00 (148.46); 147 head, 805 to 838 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (145.81); 155 head, 861 to 883 lbs., 145.50 to 148.25 (146.96); 6 head, 918 lbs., 131.00; 52 head, 962 lbs., 137.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 355 lbs., 171.00; 15 head, 428 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 14 head, 470 to 496 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (146.48) unweaned; 8 head, 521 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 9 head, 652 lbs., 133.50; 75 head, 710 to 729 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.03); 13 head, 784 to 796 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (127.11); 14 head, 887 lbs., 120.50; 4 head, 922 lbs., 125.00; 6 head, 984 lbs., 118.00; 17 head, 1017 to 1030 lbs., 123.50 to 124.00 (123.56); 26 head, 1072 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 395 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 575 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 9 head, 737 lbs., 122.00; 3 head, 800 lbs., 116.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 393 lbs., 146.00; 9 head, 366 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 6 head, 400 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (144.50); 71 head, 450 to 492 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (135.62); 13 head, 456 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 76 head, 508 to 549 lbs., 129.50 to 136.00 (132.29); 25 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.43) unweaned; 22 head, 594 lbs., 135.50; 72 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 118.00 to 125.50 (123.41) unweaned; 182 head, 612 to 624 lbs., 133.00 to 144.75 (140.18); 35 head, 611 to 642 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.82) unweaned; 12 head, 686 lbs., 132.00; 35 head, 657 to 668 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.89) unweaned; 70 head, 709 to 723 lbs., 138.50 to 139.00 (138.93); 27 head, 715 to 733 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (120.03) unweaned; 27 head, 775 to 792 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (128.90); 67 head, 822 to 825 lbs., 124.50 to 133.50 (132.98); 50 head, 906 to 913 lbs., 118.00 to 128.50 (126.91); 6 head, 967 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 345 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 6 head, 388 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 2 head, 412 lbs., 133.00; 8 head, 460 to 477 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (129.96); 7 head, 489 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 4 head, 518 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 560 to 565 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (123.01); 29 head, 605 to 608 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.76); 18 head, 655 lbs., 126.00; 18 head, 718 to 746 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.34); 28 head, 818 to 824 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (118.09). Medium and large frame 2, 20 head, 686 to 696 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (114.97); 4 head, 728 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 545 lbs., 144.00; 1 head, 1010 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 597 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 7 head, 684 lbs., 123.00; 2 head, 760 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 418 lbs., 123.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.