Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receiptes of 6,002 head selling Nov. 14 compared to 6,650 head selling a week ago and 4,159 head selling a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Dept of Ag Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers over 700 pounds were selling steady to $3 lower. Feeder steers and steer calves under 700 pounds were trading steady to $4 higher. The feeder heifers and heifer calves were selling steady to $3 higher. The demand was moderate to good. Calves right off the cow were seeing a significant discount to the 45-plus day weaned calves. The quality was average with a few attractive. The cattle marked as unweaned were either right off the cow or up to about 45 days weaned. Weigh-ups were average to full. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 4% were dairy steers, 37% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 335 lbs., 210.00; 8 head, 343 lbs., 174.50, unweaned; 52 head, 357 to 382 lbs., 192.00 to 209.00 (203.85); 5 head, 369 lbs., 167.50, unweaned; 46 head, 410 to 446 lbs., 171.00 to 179.00 (172.69); 9 head, 420 lbs., 163.00, unweaned; 44 head, 463 to 498 lbs., 163.00 to 169.00 (166.92); 43 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (151.37), unweaned; 101 head, 501 to 530 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (160.78); 84 head, 510 to 547 lbs., 146.00 to 159.00 (155.66), unweaned; 93 head, 553 to 578 lbs., 148.00 to 159.00 (156.66); 73 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 136.50 to 154.00 (142.70), unweaned; 59 head, 603 to 644 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (145.97); 212 head, 602 to 637 lbs., 131.50 to 145.50 (140.29), unweaned; 105 head, 665 to 681 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (149.89); 20 head, 691 lbs., 138.00, full; 94 head, 653 to 684 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (141.56), unweaned; 209 head, 736 to 746 lbs., 146.50 to 148.50 (147.24); 87 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 123.00 to 139.50 (136.57), unweaned; 173 head, 750 to 789 lbs., 145.00 to 149.50 (147.83); 28 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (129.71), unweaned; 211 head, 807 to 843 lbs., 145.75 to 151.50 (148.37); 12 head, 824 lbs., 125.50, unweaned; 72 head, 850 to 883 lbs., 139.25 to 151.50 (142.54); 33 head, 902 to 907 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (138.48). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 331 to 340 lbs., 182.00 to 185.00 (183.38); 38 head, 432 to 449 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (162.43); 18 head, 463 to 489 lbs., 153.00 to 162.00 (158.59); 5 head, 462 lbs., 168.00, thin fleshed; 49 head, 531 to 537 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (146.09); 16 head, 556 to 564 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (145.11); 50 head, 603 to 625 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.70); 45 head, 611 to 635 lbs., 131.00 to 131.25 (131.22), unweaned; 5 head, 654 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 48 head, 713 lbs., 144.00; 10 head, 717 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 7 head, 792 lbs., 139.50; 9 head, 895 lbs., 137.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 479 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 4 head, 530 lbs., 143.00; 13 head, 674 lbs., 135.50; 16 head, 703 to 718 lbs., 136.00 to 136.50 (136.19); 23 head, 802 to 843 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (127.76). Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 503 lbs., 135.50, unweaned.
Dairy steers: Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 599 lbs., 131.00; 125 head, 621 lbs., 134.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 349 lbs., 150.50; 16 head, 356 to 364 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.56); 16 head, 358 to 375 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.49), unweaned; 16 head, 421 to 440 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (146.61); 21 head, 408 to 430 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (143.21), unweaned; 38 head, 464 to 479 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (145.86); 103 head, 459 to 493 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (138.08), unweaned; 65 head, 518 to 549 lbs., 135.00 to 141.50 (138.11); 101 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.89), unweaned; 55 head, 554 to 586 lbs., 133.50 to 141.00 (136.92); 167 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (130.32), unweaned; 148 head, 645 to 648 lbs., 136.50 to 141.00 (137.83); 77 head, 603 to 640 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (128.41), unweaned; 148 head, 669 to 693 lbs., 140.75 to 143.75 (142.18); 29 head, 658 to 673 lbs., 119.00 to 130.50 (125.75), unweaned; 192 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 140.50 to 144.00 (143.06); 4 head, 723 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 42 head, 815 to 831 lbs., 136.00 to 139.50 (138.37); 10 head, 1039 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 410 lbs., 138.00;
11 head, 486 lbs., 139.00; 6 head, 490 lbs., 127.50, unweaned; 20 head, 542 lbs., 135.00; 16 head, 554 to 562 lbs., 124.50 to 130.00 (127.57), unweaned; 20 head, 609 lbs., 126.25, unweaned; 8 head, 670 lbs., 128.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 382 lbs., 139.00; 20 head, 449 lbs., 136.00; 28 head, 511 to 523 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (131.44); 11 head, 584 lbs., 125.00; 29 head, 633 to 640 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.83); 10 head, 735 lbs., 119.50; 14 head, 754 lbs., 125.00; Medium and large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 675 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 483 lbs., 151.00; 13 head, 500 to 530 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (147.59); 7 head, 564 lbs., 138.50, unweaned; 37 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.30), unweaned; 12 head, 657 to 659 lbs., 126.50 to 131.50 (128.16), unweaned; 16 head, 742 lbs., 124.00; 4 head, 761 lbs., 118.50, unweaned; 4 head, 896 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 747 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 303 lbs., 171.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.