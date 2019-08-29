Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,889 head of cattle selling on Aug. 22, compared to 1,983 head on Aug. 15 and 3,350 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $2 to $5 higher. The feeder heifers weighing under 750 pounds were selling $3 to $4 higher and the heavier weights were steady. There was no recent test on steer calves but a higher undertone was noted. The heifer calves were selling $1 higher. The demand was moderate to good for all classes. The fill was average to full. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 42% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 308 to 311 lbs., 183.00 to 188.00 (185.49); 12 head, 380 lbs., 162.00; 50 head, 480 to 485 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (160.89); 19 head, 501 to 533 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (158.38); 20 head, 526 lbs., 166.00 thin fleshed; 22 head, 565 to 573 lbs., 149.50 to 155.00 (151.48); 18 head, 557 to 571 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (148.15) fleshy; 13 head, 619 to 626 lbs., 152.50 to 154.00 (152.85); 34 head, 621 to 634 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (141.39) unweaned; 69 head, 661 to 697 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (143.31); 9 head, 652 lbs., 146.00 full; 13 head, 652 to 678 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.45) unweaned; 135 head, 712 to 748 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.82); 123 head, 752 to 778 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (141.19); 97 head, 809 to 842 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.42); 73 head, 827 lbs., 135.00 full; 127 head, 852 to 897 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (134.72); 19 head, 986 lbs., 120.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 427 lbs., 167.00; 24 head, 490 lbs., 156.00; 10 head, 545 lbs., 149.00; 6 head, 639 lbs., 148.00; 13 head, 662 lbs., 147.00; 27 head, 787 lbs., 137.00; 13 head, 809 to 837 lbs., 128.00 to 133.50 (131.01); 47 head, 884 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 427 lbs., 155.00; 14 head, 496 lbs., 153.50; 34 head, 657 to 667 lbs., 132.00; 25 head, 748 lbs., 129.00; 32 head, 767 to 792 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.80); 22 head, 867 lbs., 119.00; 9 head, 952 lbs., 119.50;
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 21 head, 372 lbs., 151.00; 9 head, 403 to 422 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (151.37); 7 head, 462 lbs., 146.50; 21 head, 459 lbs., 138.00 fleshy; 19 head, 509 to 538 lbs., 141.00 to 142.50 (141.36); 4 head, 527 lbs., 137.00 fleshy; 46 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 138.00 to 142.50 (141.23); 78 head, 620 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 139.25 (137.81); 15 head, 603 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 105 head, 668 to 693 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (135.92); 71 head, 707 to 747 lbs., 131.75 to 136.25 (134.17); 121 head, 761 to 775 lbs., 127.00 to 129.50 (127.84); 6 head, 770 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 145 head, 820 to 840 lbs., 123.50 to 125.00 (124.01); 7 head, 840 lbs., 122.00 fleshy; 14 head, 857 lbs., 124.50; 15 head, 934 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 441 lbs., 151.00; 13 head, 495 lbs., 142.00; 9 head, 504 lbs., 142.00; 6 head, 567 lbs., 138.00; 46 head, 786 to 787 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (124.22). Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 434 lbs., 149.00; 8 head, 494 lbs., 140.00; 38 head, 521 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (140.02); 9 head, 558 lbs., 139.00; 12 head, 609 lbs., 132.00; 3 head, 698 lbs., 126.00; 15 head, 736 lbs., 120.50; 10 head, 835 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 423 lbs., 155.00; 14 head, 486 lbs., 152.50; 1 head, 575 lbs.,143.00; 12 head, 614 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 5 head, 683 lbs., 129.50; 6 head, 660 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 7 head, 742 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 685 lbs., 123.00.
