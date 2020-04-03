Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,823 head selling on March 26, compared to 951 head trading March 19 and 4,686 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $5 to $15 higher. The steer calves were trading $12 to $18 higher. The heifer calves were selling $10 to $16 higher. The demand was good for all classes of cattle, especially for cattle to go back to the country. The quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 38% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 343 lbs., 217.00; 50 head, 350 to 381 lbs., 182.00 to 232.00 (226.60); 33 head, 404 to 440 lbs., 183.00 to 204.00 (193.81); 5 head, 441 lbs., 165.00, unweaned; 62 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (178.50); 64 head, 507 to 532 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (172.40); 10 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (162.85), unweaned; 39 head, 551 to 580 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (161.20); 42 head, 600 to 610 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.53); 26 head, 657 to 686 lbs., 137.50 to 146.00 (144.60); 115 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (139.34); 105 head, 759 to 782 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (129.31); 120 head, 807 to 846 lbs., 119.00 to 127.00 (122.71); 160 head, 865 to 899 lbs., 117.75 to 121.00 (118.65); 216 head, 901 to 931 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (116.60); 18 head, 962 lbs., 119.00; 8 head, 1046 lbs., 106.00, fleshy; 9 head, 1051 lbs., 106.00, fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 390 lbs., 174.00; 10 head, 422 to 442 lbs., 167.00 to 175.00 (171.09); 25 head, 466 to 480 lbs., 168.00 to 173.00 (171.46); 18 head, 510 to 537 lbs., 155.00 to 163.00 (157.58); 47 head, 555 to 579 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (157.38); 13 head, 648 lbs., 142.00; 19 head, 696 lbs., 131.00; 42 head, 723 to 730 lbs., 120.00 to 125.75 (123.79); 13 head, 775 to 790 lbs., 119.50 to 122.00 (121.41); 27 head, 805 lbs., 118.00; 19 head, 941 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 335 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 383 lbs., 155.00; 5 head, 607 lbs., 132.00; 17 head, 678 lbs., 129.00; 10 head, 763 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 322 lbs., 175.00; 23 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 166.50 to 172.50 (167.46); 10 head, 420 to 446 lbs., 156.00 to 159.00 (158.23); 6 head, 427 to 428 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (154.34), unweaned; 22 head, 463 to 493 lbs., 151.00 to 157.00 (153.08); 6 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (149.90), unweaned; 44 head, 507 to 547 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (144.69); 90 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 138.00 to 153.00 (145.59); 5 head, 600 to 626 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (141.51); 53 head, 658 to 683 lbs., 129.50 to 144.00 (133.15); 117 head, 706 to 745 lbs., 116.00 to 126.50 (120.74); 120 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 114.00 to 119.00 (117.80); 62 head, 801 to 843 lbs., 111.50 to 114.00 (112.96); 102 head, 851 to 887 lbs., 106.25 to 111.00 (107.89); 18 head, 911 lbs., 102.00, fleshy; 21 head, 1032 lbs., 102.00, fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, p11 head, 380 lbs., 154.00; 6 head, 433 to 440 lbs., 137.50 to 152.00 (147.11); 3 head, 460 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 3 head, 591 lbs., 129.00; 24 head, 626 lbs., 132.00; 23 head, 682 lbs., 123.50; 52 head, 733 to 748 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large 2, 5 head, 573 lbs., 120.00; 30 head, 674 to 697 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (117.92); 6 head, 725 to 738 lbs., 108.00 to 111.50 (109.73); 7 head, 765 to 783 lbs., 102.00 to 103.00 (102.58).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 437 lbs., 173.00, unweaned; 7 head, 478 to 498 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (164.49); 8 head, 464 to 488 lbs., 168.00 to 174.00 (170.92), unweaned; 11 head, 651 to 690 lbs., 128.50 to 134.00 (131.84); 2 head, 737 lbs., 127.00, unweaned; 6 head, 828 to 830 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.50).
