Woodward Livestock Auction reported receipts of 4,112 head selling on March 12, compared to 6,068 head trading March 5 and 5,850 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and heifers were selling mostly $6 to $13 lower. The steer calves were trading $7 to $9 lower. The heifer calves were not well tested, but instances were selling $11 lower. The demand was mostly moderate. The quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (62% steers, 36% heifers, 2% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 330 to 343 lbs., 210.00 to 211.00 (210.24); 49 head, 370 to 381 lbs., 200.00 to 205.00 (200.82); 4 head, 368 lbs., 214.00, thin fleshed; 2 head, 380 lbs., 189.00, unweaned; 90 head, 402 to 446 lbs., 190.00 to 207.00 (193.79); 44 head, 415 to 447 lbs., 173.00 to 185.00 (178.31), unweaned; 26 head, 462 to 482 lbs., 172.00 to 178.00 (175.28); 5 head, 458 to 497 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.42), unweaned; 74 head, 500 to 536 lbs., 159.00 to 174.00 (165.42); 195 head, 558 to 584 lbs., 151.00 to 164.00 (158.33); 2 head, 592 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 179 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 136.00 to 150.50 (144.10); 66 head, 664 to 687 lbs., 128.50 to 142.00 (132.32); 281 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (131.32); 56 head, 788 to 790 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.07); 153 head, 813 to 843 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (119.19); 184 head, 852 to 887 lbs., 105.00 to 117.00 (110.59); 174 head, 900 to 948 lbs., 104.00 to 113.50 (108.78); 72 head, 950 to 997 lbs., 101.00 to 106.50 (104.33); 24 head, 1016 lbs., 102.00; 1 head, 1075 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 29 head, 398 lbs., 190.00; 1 head, 440 lbs., 155.00; 21 head, 471 to 490 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (153.88); 1 head, 496 lbs., 166.00, thin fleshed; 14 head, 506 to 539 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00 (157.40); 9 head, 507 lbs., 167.00, thin fleshed; 34 head, 559 to 591 lbs., 140.00 to 150.50 (146.85); 4 head, 635 to 640 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (138.51); 30 head, 665 to 683 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (127.74); 2 head, 742 lbs., 113.00; 19 head, 770 to 780 lbs., 113.00; 32 head, 805 to 840 lbs., 102.00; 23 head, 861 to 895 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (107.86); 26 head, 902 to 937 lbs., 101.00 to 103.50 (102.42); 22 head, 968 lbs., 102.50. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 491 lbs., 129.50; 8 head, 639 lbs., 127.00; 5 head, 695 lbs., 112.00; 17 head, 725 lbs., 97.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 335 to 345 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.12), unweaned; 16 head, 367 to 398 lbs., 152.00 to 161.00 (154.74); 9 head, 354 to 375 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (144.93), unweaned; 50 head, 400 to 441 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (145.65); 36 head, 461 to 488 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (142.90); 1 head, 465 lbs., 134.00, unweaned; 75 head, 502 to 542 lbs., 128.00 to 138.50 (136.23); 45 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.79); 135 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 121.50 to 133.00 (127.18); 3 head, 641 lbs., 103.00, full; 109 head, 663 to 696 lbs., 109.00 to 120.00 (115.91); 144 head, 701 to 747 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (117.09); 173 head, 751 to 786 lbs., 107.00 to 115.00 (109.72); 13 head, 766 lbs., 101.00, full; 69 head, 805 to 841 lbs., 98.00 to 104.50 (101.35); 122 head, 854 to 891 lbs., 97.00 to 105.00 (102.53); 18 head, 947 lbs., 98.50; 16 head, 961 lbs., 99.00; 6 head, 1037 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 496 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 28 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 115.25 to 128.00 (119.21); 15 head, 570 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (124.73); 27 head, 623 to 643 lbs., 109.50 to 114.00 (113.19); 11 head, 650 lbs., 119.00; 6 head, 727 to 738 lbs., 106.00; 7 head, 825 lbs., 104.00; 3 head, 885 lbs., 94.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 483 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 346 lbs., 177.00, unweaned; 6 head, 382 lbs., 196.00; 3 head, 415 lbs., 172.00; 7 head, 400 to 426 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (158.27), unweaned; 5 head, 488 lbs., 153.00; 7 head, 505 lbs., 146.50; 7 head, 500 lbs., 159.00, thin fleshed; 4 head, 550 to 570 lbs., 130.00 to 141.50 (138.70); 1 head, 630 lbs., 127.00; 8 head, 675 lbs., 129.50; 3 head, 770 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 1050 lbs., 92.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 387 lbs., 174.00; 4 head, 425 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.25), unweaned; 3 head, 490 lbs., 134.00, unweaned; 2 head, 530 lbs., 147.00; 3 head, 686 lbs., 125.50; 2 head, 902 lbs., 94.00; 1 head, 955 lbs., 94.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.