Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,525 head of cattle selling on Nov. 21, compared to 6,002 head selling a week ago, as reported by the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers were selling steady to $2 lower. The feeder heifers were trading mostly steady on a limited test. The weaned steer calves were trading $2 to $4 higher. The weaned heifer calves were selling mostly steady on a light test. The demand was moderate to good. The buyers were very selective for days weaned, rounds of shots and if heifers were guaranteed open. The quality was plain through attractive. The cattle marked unweaned were sold as 45 days and less weaned. Weigh-ups were average to full. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (54% steers, 5% dairy steers, 39% heifers, 1% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%. There will be no feeder cattle sale on Thanksgiving.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 306 lbs., 204.00; 2 head, 350 lbs., 184.00; 15 head, 375 to 380 lbs., 171.00 to 175.50 (172.79), unweaned; 50 head, 402 to 427 lbs., 175.00 to 181.00 (177.30); 86 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 150.50 to 174.00 (166.96), unweaned; 37 head, 454 to 491 lbs., 167.00 to 180.00 (174.78); 15 head, 450 to 487 lbs., 146.00 to 157.00 (152.39), unweaned; 144 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 158.00 to 170.00 (165.87); 57 head, 519 to 537 lbs., 142.00 to 165.00 (152.15), unweaned; 200 head, 557 to 593 lbs., 145.00 to 161.00 (153.38); 129 head, 554 to 592 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (143.70), unweaned; 114 head, 618 to 648 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (147.95); 126 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (140.88), unweaned; 220 head, 661 to 695 lbs., 141.00 to 153.50 (143.50); 18 head, 668 lbs., 136.00, full; 78 head, 656 to 692 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (131.11), unweaned; 22 head, 703 to 709 lbs., 142.00 to 153.50 (148.30); 17 head, 710 to 746 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (139.25), full; 32 head, 711 to 716 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (131.75), unweaned; 217 head, 751 to 789 lbs., 141.50 to 144.00 (143.43); 25 head, 757 to 780 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.88), unweaned; 170 head, 816 to 844 lbs., 141.00 to 148.50 (146.20); 25 head, 817 to 820 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (129.13), unweaned; 26 head, 857 to 882 lbs., 145.00; 35 head, 901 to 940 lbs., 137.00 to 143.50 (141.78); Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 303 lbs., 217.00, thin fleshed; 16 head, 386 lbs., 191.00, thin fleshed; 8 head, 411 lbs., 164.00; 38 head, 422 to 444 lbs., 155.00 to 156.50 (155.34), unweaned; 47 head, 471 to 480 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (162.81); 3 head, 473 lbs., 167.00, thin fleshed; 13 head, 485 lbs., 146.50, unweaned; 20 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 153.00 to 158.00 (156.67); 47 head, 568 to 585 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (144.32); 110 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (141.30), unweaned; 19 head, 607 lbs., 142.00; 21 head, 612 lbs., 137.50, unweaned; 75 head, 652 to 672 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (138.22); 38 head, 658 to 689 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (131.10), unweaned; 67 head, 706 to 741 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (140.61); 5 head, 744 lbs., 131.00, full; 5 head, 774 lbs., 138.00; 28 head, 805 to 845 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (134.82); 6 head, 854 lbs., 129.00; 18 head, 953 to 976 lbs., 135.00 to 135.50 (135.27); 9 head, 1143 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 373 to 393 lbs., 164.00 to 166.00 (164.69); 14 head, 513 to 530 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (138.07); 5 head, 596 lbs., 137.00; 17 head, 643 lbs., 128.00; 4 head, 686 lbs., 134.00; 13 head, 762 lbs., 135.00; 11 head, 812 lbs., 133.50; 10 head, 981 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight,6 head, 560 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 538 lbs., 132.00.
Dairy steers: Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 72 head, 576 lbs., 119.00; 124 head, 600 lbs., 138.50. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 488 lbs., 119.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 337 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 42 head, 358 to 388 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (148.47), unweaned; 8 head, 415 lbs., 154.00; 111 head, 402 to 445 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (144.61), unweaned; 35 head, 450 to 481 lbs., 141.50 to 146.00 (142.89); 65 head, 456 to 499 lbs., 126.50 to 140.50 (135.46), unweaned; 148 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (137.43); 15 head, 543 lbs., 127.50, fleshy; 101 head, 506 to 540 lbs., 125.00 to 133.50 (127.72), unweaned; 199 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (135.71); 118 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (124.53), unweaned; 105 head, 626 to 637 lbs., 140.50 to 142.50 (141.93); 36 head, 615 to 619 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (126.18), unweaned; 10 head, 660 lbs., 141.50; 20 head, 685 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 68 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.33); 5 head, 700 lbs., 124.00, fleshy; 10 head, 714 to 728 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (123.22), full; 14 head, 731 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 26 head, 751 to 760 lbs., 138.50 to 139.00 (138.73); 19 head, 812 lbs., 136.00 (136.00); 29 head, 898 lbs., 133.00; 10 head, 940 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 377 lbs., 153.00, thin fleshed; 26 head, 421 to 437 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (145.21); 29 head, 436 lbs., 139.50, unweaned; 30 head, 459 to 477 lbs., 138.50 to 143.00 (142.27); 8 head, 499 lbs., 137.50, unweaned; 29 head, 523 to 536 lbs., 134.00; 60 head, 517 to 542 lbs., 124.00 to 133.50 (130.42), unweaned; 15 head, 567 to 593 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.31); 8 head, 555 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 10 head, 628 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.22); 26 head, 648 lbs., 143.00, thin fleshed; 73 head, 606 to 645 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (122.03), unweaned; 36 head, 658 to 670 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (129.13); 4 head, 650 lbs., 124.00, fleshy; 38 head, 706 to 714 lbs., 132.00 to 141.50 (136.28); 31 head, 719 lbs., 141.50, thin fleshed; 28 head, 734 lbs., 117.00, unweaned; 37 head, 754 to 784 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.40); 7 head, 845 lbs., 124.00; 9 head, 863 lbs., 124.50; 10 head, 975 lbs., 123.00; 8 head, 1001 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 377 lbs., 149.00; 13 head, 418 to 437 lbs., 135.00 to 137.50 (135.40); 17 head, 453 to 458 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (135.63); 7 head, 562 lbs., 130.00; 35 head, 635 to 645 lbs., 117.00 to 132.00 (126.98); 12 head, 675 to 693 lbs., 117.00 to 123.50 (119.36); 8 head, 768 to 798 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.45); 16 head, 814 to 828 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (119.60); 13 head, 927 lbs., 121.50; 5 head, 991 lbs., 122.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 384 lbs., 175.00; 5 head, 429 lbs., 169.00, unweaned; 14 head, 559 to 582 lbs., 134.50 to 138.00 (135.72), unweaned; 4 head, 803 lbs., 123.00; Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 551 lbs., 126.00; 7 head, 655 lbs., 137.00; 19 head, 783 lbs., 117.00; Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 451 lbs., 156.00; 3 head, 496 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 4 head, 505 lbs., 117.00.
