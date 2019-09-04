Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported 3,573 receipts selling on Aug. 29, compared to 2,889 the previous week and 3,100 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $2 lower, except 750- to 850-pound steers selling $1 to $2 higher. The feeder heifers were steady to $1 lower. The steer and heifer calves in a limited test experienced a lower undertone. The demand was moderate to good for all classes. The fill was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 53% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 145.00 to 164.00 (153.25); 33 head, 578 to 581 lbs., 151.50 to 153.00 (151.77); 4 head, 558 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 62 head, 600 to 626 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (144.39); 16 head, 642 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 56 head, 653 to 671 lbs., 139.75 to 146.50 (141.69); 4 head, 668 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 16 head, 740 lbs., 146.00; 6 head, 718 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 45 head, 753 to 762 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (141.57); 154 head, 806 to 819 lbs., 137.00 to 143.75 (138.45); 170 head, 873 to 889 lbs., 127.00 to 135.50 (129.09); 33 head, 928 lbs., 124.00; 27 head, 951 to 967 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (124.03), Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 419 lbs., 162.00; 29 head, 526 to 531 lbs., 145.00 to 145.50 (145.38); 24 head, 570 lbs., 145.00; 8 head, 657 lbs., 135.00; 37 head, 781 to 794 lbs., 131.00 to 136.50 (135.03). Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 382 lbs., 169.00; 6 head, 417 lbs., 146.00; 15 head, 605 lbs., 136.50; 10 head, 770 lbs., 129.00; 11 head, 823 lbs., 132.50; 22 head, 855 lbs., 127.75; 4 head, 1035 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 3, 6 head, 658 lbs., 125.00; 18 head, 750 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 411 to 442 lbs., 145.00 to 151.50 (148.39); 6 head, 477 lbs., 141.00; 23 head, 500 to 514 lbs., 138.00 to 138.50 (138.26); 36 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.09); 9 head, 587 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 45 head, 601 to 635 lbs., 135.00 to 136.50 (135.79); 39 head, 600 to 632 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (128.63) unweaned; 62 head, 658 to 680 lbs., 131.50 to 137.00 (135.02); 7 head, 679 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 62 head, 725 to 747 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.09); 123 head, 754 to 794 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.36); 61 head, 809 to 826 lbs., 124.00 to 125.25 (124.92); 38 head, 856 to 858 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (120.53); 11 head, 937 lbs., 122.00; 21 head, 995 lbs., 116.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 450 lbs., 141.00; 28 head, 504 lbs., 136.00; 35 head, 605 to 606 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.20); 6 head, 669 lbs., 127.00; 109 head, 722 to 742 lbs., 126.00 to 128.25 (127.08); 12 head, 786 lbs., 122.00; 114 head, 814 to 844 lbs., 122.00 to 123.50 (122.32); 55 head, 851 to 864 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.39); 37 head, 962 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 481 lbs., 137.00; 47 head, 846 lbs., 117.00; 6 head, 868 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 3, 9 head, 635 lbs., 122.00; 14 head, 757 to 782 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (113.98).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 495 lbs., 139.00; 61 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (136.15); 15 head, 692 to 695 lbs., 125.50 to 132.00 (126.80) unweaned.
