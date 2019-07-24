Woodward Livestock, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 5,113 head of cattle selling on July 18, compared to 4,113 head the previous week and 4,200 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The feeder steers weighing over 900 pounds were steady with lighter weights selling $3 to $4 lower. The feeder heifers weighing over 800 pounds were steady. The lighter weights were selling $3 lower. The steer calves were selling $1 lower. There was a limited test on heifer calves. The demand was moderate to good for all classes. The fill was average to full. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 43% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 95%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 426 lbs., 178.00; 19 head, 491 lbs., 173.00; 55 head, 511 to 545 lbs., 155.50 to 167.50 (161.73); 18 head, 557 to 585 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (157.44); 25 head, 625 to 644 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (149.50); 7 head, 620 to 633 lbs., 47.00 to 150.00 (148.73) unweaned; 4 head, 650 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 56 head, 711 to 740 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.73); 63 head, 760 to 795 lbs., 134.00 to 139.50 (137.71); 307 head, 815 to 840 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (134.27); 330 head, 860 to 892 lbs., 129.00 to 138.50 (133.98); 81 head, 885 to 893 lbs., 126.50 to 128.00 (127.70) full; 357 head, 901 to 948 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (128.44); 210 head, 959 to 992 lbs., 123.50 to 126.50 (125.99); 184 head, 1001 to 1049 lbs., 119.00 to 120.85 (120.17); 5 head, 1080 lbs., 117.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 506 lbs., 157.00; 6 head, 588 lbs., 153.00; 14 head, 710 lbs., 140.00; 102 head, 754 to 788 lbs., 131.50 to 139.75 (137.73); 78 head, 803 to 842 lbs., 130.50 to 131.50 (130.82); 45 head, 867 to 885 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (126.32); 81 head, 917 to 948 lbs., 124.50 to 126.00 (125.07); 7 head, 985 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 80 head, 630 lbs., 139.00; 10 head, 652 to 668 lbs., 128.50 to 132.00 (130.23); 11 head, 790 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 807 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 855 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 475 lbs., 140.00; 25 head, 500 to 539 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (142.31); 35 head, 550 to 572 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (139.16); 18 head, 608 lbs., 135.50; 186 head, 655 to 694 lbs., 133.00 to 135.50 (134.28); 76 head, 702 to 747 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (130.63); 280 head, 750 to 783 lbs., 128.00 to 134.50 (128.71); 122 head, 783 lbs., 128.25 fleshy; 336 head, 800 to 845 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.77); 73 head, 850 to 863 lbs., 124.00 to 128.50 (125.36); 134 head, 900 to 930 lbs., 112.00 to 120.50 (114.31); 26 head, 952 to 953 lbs., 116.00 to 118.50 (117.10); 5 head, 1000 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 476 lbs., 143.00; 76 head, 607 to 619 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.56); 82 head, 671 lbs., 132.75; 38 head, 708 to 719 lbs., 129.00 to 131.10 (130.77); 55 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 119.00 to 127.00 (125.80); 34 head, 832 to 840 lbs., 124.00 to 125.50 (124.97). Medium and large frame 2, 49 head, 827 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 3, 6 head, 709 lbs., 113.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 507 to 535 lbs., 147.00 to 168.00 (166.16); 10 head, 620 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 6 head, 798 lbs., 113.00 unweaned.
