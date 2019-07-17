The Woodward Livestock, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,511 head of cattle selling on July 11, compared to 5,775 head on June 27 and 4,109 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Deaprtment of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers were selling $4 to $8 higher and those over 1,000 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $6 to $8 higher but not all weights were tested. The steer calves were in a limited test. The heifer calves were selling $3 to $6 higher. The demand was very good for all classes. The fill was average with a few full. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 76% steers, 21% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 385 lbs., 191.00; 24 head, 417 to 446 lbs., 170.00 to 185.00 (175.93); 11 head, 510 to 515lbs., 163.00 to 167.00 (163.72); 41 head, 581 to 593 lbs., 147.50 to 150.00 (148.46); 10 head, 602 lbs., 144.50 unweaned; 12 head, 668 to 676 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.17); 10 head, 666 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 41 head, 706 to 710 lbs., 147.00 to 149.50 (149.14); 208 head, 750 to 793 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (142.32); 234 head, 817 to 836 lbs., 137.50 to 139.50 (138.86); 296 head, 858 to 896 lbs., 130.50 to 144.85 (140.33); 243 head, 902 to 935 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.49); 194 head, 956 to 998 lbs., 124.25 to 128.00 (125.19); 20 head, 964 lbs., 120.50 full; 181 head, 1001 to 1011 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (123.23); 54 head, 1040 lbs., 121.50 full; 63 head, 1055 to 1068 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.56); 23 head, 1115 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 525 lbs., 164.00; 22 head, 665 lbs., 142.00; 126 head, 828 to 846 lbs., 133.00 to 134.50 (133.48); 164 head, 852 to 895 lbs., 131.50 to 133.00 (132.21); 38 head, 922 to 927 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.16); 14 head, 967 lbs., 123.00; 57 head, 1010 to 1045 lbs., 116.75 to 121.60 (119.95); 44 head, 1081 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, 33 head, 593 lbs., 132.00; 46 head, 606 lbs., 133.75; 105 head, 654 to 678 lbs., 135.00 to 138.75 (137.65); 15 head, 715 lbs., 135.00; 28 head, 805 lbs., 132.00; 32 head, 859 to 866 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.03); 19 head, 927 lbs., 118.00 source/aged. Medium and large frame 3, 7 head, 922 lbs., 117.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 381 lbs., 175.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 408 to 445 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (156.01); 24 head, 450 to 453 lbs., 157.50 to 158.00 (157.73); 23 head, 453 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 20 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.66); 15 head, 567 to 586 lbs., 142.00; 40 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 142.00 to 144.50 (144.04); 54 head, 667 to 698 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.10); 12 head, 705 to 738 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.57); 54 head, 750 to 773 lbs., 126.00 to 133.50 (131.24); 90 head, 812 to 835 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.14); 126 head, 854 to 863 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.07); 28 head, 983 to 991 lbs., 112.00 to 113.75 (113.31). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 388 lbs., 152.50; 4 head, 565 lbs., 138.00; 14 head, 642 lbs., 136.50; 14 head, 666 lbs., 135.50; 48 head, 770 to 796 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.58); 20 head, 936 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 647 lbs., 124.00; 8 head, 739 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 3, 23 head, 597 lbs., 119.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 381 lbs., 195.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 498 lbs., 158.50; 17 head, 477 lbs., 167.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 538 lbs., 155.00; 13 head, 571 to 581 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (146.61). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 702 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 402 lbs., 157.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.