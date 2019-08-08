Woodward Livestock, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,906 head of cattle selling on Aug. 1, compared to 4,452 head the previous week and 3,300 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $3 higher. The feeder heifers were steady to $2 lower on a limited test. The steer calves were steady to $2 higher. The heifer calves were steady. There was good demand for feeders. The demand was very good for thin fleshed calves. The fill was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 74% steers, 2% were dairy steers, 22% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 49 head, 331 lbs., 213.00 thin fleshed; 39 head, 424 to 443 lbs., 168.50 to 179.00 (174.85); 107 head, 408 lbs., 195.00 thin fleshed; 32 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (166.74); 54 head, 507 to 517 lbs., 162.50 to 166.00 (162.95); 15 head, 502 to 530 517 168.00 to 169.00 168.45 thin fleshed 34 head, 555 to 588 lbs., 153.00 to 158.00 (154.38); 95 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (153.85); 27 head, 607 to 648 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (140.32) unweaned; 27 head, 676 to 686 lbs., 149.00 to 152.00 (149.67); 11 head, 666 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 230 head, 719 to 744 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (147.74); 14 head, 738 lbs., 138.00 full; 191 head, 756 to 794 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (143.96); 294 head, 802 to 840 lbs., 139.50 to 144.50 (141.42); 12 head, 815 to 841 lbs., 133.50 to 134.00 (133.79) full; 501 head, 852 to 895 lbs., 135.00 to 140.35 (137.54); 284 head, 920 to 946 lbs., 133.00 to 135.85 (134.78); 153 head, 950 to 993 lbs., 125.50 to 129.75 (127.10); 109 head, 1002 to 1025 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.05); 45 head, 1076 to 1090 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (120.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 530 lbs., 150.00; 55 head, 520 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 27 head, 631 to 633 lbs., 141.00 to 154.50 (152.49); 5 head, 670 lbs., 142.00; 12 head, 739 lbs., 143.00; 73 head, 779 to 790 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.80); 50 head, 808 lbs., 136.50; 107 head, 877 to 889 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.81); 33 head, 1069 lbs., 116.75. Medium and large frame 2, 23 head, 466 lbs., 167.00; 10 head, 558 lbs., 149.00; 7 head, 649 lbs., 154.00; 12 head, 780 to 793 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.26); 20 head, 875 lbs., 128.00; 119 head, 901 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 7 head, 961 lbs., 116.50. Dairy steers, small and medium frame 3 to 4, 63 head, 457 lbs., 55.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 35 head, 328 lbs., 193.50 thin fleshed; 71 head, 382 lbs., 177.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 402 lbs., 156.00; 54 head, 413 to 437 lbs., 163.00 to 168.00 (166.49) thin fleshed; 21 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (150.24); 64 head, 505 to 532 lbs., 138.00 to 146.50 (144.96); 48 head, 554 to 582 lbs., 133.00 to 140.50 (138.39); 56 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 138.00 to 139.50 (139.15); 54 head, 670 to 690 lbs., 136.00; 65 head, 706 to 735 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (133.53); 94 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (132.07); 82 head, 803 to 846 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.59); 17 head, 860 lbs., 126.00; 7 head, 923 lbs., 115.00; 6 head, 970 lbs., 105.50; 23 head, 1000 to 1011 lbs., 105.00 to 107.00 (106.30); 26 head, 1050 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 540 lbs., 140.00; 13 head, 566 lbs., 141.00; 6 head, 639 lbs., 132.00 full; 25 head, 781 lbs., 128.00; 16 head, 873 lbs., 119.00; 81 head, 899 lbs., 120.00 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 410 lbs., 171.00; 5 head, 451 lbs., 169.00; 23 head, 529 to 547 lbs., 147.00 to 155.50 (150.75); 6 head, 590 lbs., 133.00; 3 head, 618 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 6 head, 650 lbs., 134.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 727 lbs., 135.00.
