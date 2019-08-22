The Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,983 head of cattle selling on Aug. 15, compared to 4,850 head on Aug. 8 and 2,825 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were trading $2 to $4 lower. The steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested again for an accurate trend. The demand was moderate. The fill was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 514 lbs., 155.50; 15 head, 603 to 627 lbs., 139.00 to 155.00 (149.53) unweaned; 73 head, 656 lbs., 136.50; 50 head, 713 to 744 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (139.03); 65 head, 731 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed; 163 head, 750 to 794 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (136.90); 182 head, 802 to 830 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (133.08); 66 head, 884 lbs., 128.85; 32 head, 923 to 944 lbs., 128.00 to 129.50 (128.65); 7 head, 1130 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 370 lbs., 163.00; 4 head, 488 lbs., 155.00; 7 head, 526 lbs., 145.00; 13 head, 571 lbs., 151.00; 14 head, 588 lbs., 141.50 fleshy; 36 head, 643 lbs. 148.50; 22 head, 755 to 767 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (129.72);12 head, 835 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 949 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 459 lbs., 154.00; 28 head, 832 lbs., 123.00; 15 head, 1034 lbs., 96.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 411 to 432 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (153.77); 34 head, 455 to 472 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (145.24); 39 head, 533 lbs., 145.00; 21 head, 520 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 10 head, 591 lbs., 140.00; 17 head, 636 lbs., 137.50; 44 head, 601 to 635 lbs., 123.50 to 138.50 (134.79) unweaned; 15 head, 737 lbs., 130.25; 157 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 127.00 to 127.75 (127.52); 30 head, 845 lbs., 123.50; 125 head, 858 to 866 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (123.48); 14 head, 871 lbs., 116.50 unweaned; 10 head, 1139 lbs., 108.50; 10 head, 1235 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 508 lbs., 145.00; 9 head, 588 lbs., 137.00; 8 head, 635 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 31 head, 673 to 674 lbs., 125.00; 7 head, 737 lbs., 119.00; 11 head, 710 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 25 head, 788 lbs., 121.00; 18 head, 811 lbs., 123.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.