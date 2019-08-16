Woodward Livestock, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,850 head of cattle selling on Aug. 8, compared to 4,906 head the previous week and 3,784 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $1.50 lower. The feeder heifers were steady with 800-pounders selling $2 lower. The steer and heifer calves were steady. The demand was good for all classes. The fill was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 2% were dairy steers, 33% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 365 lbs., 171.00; 4 head, 435 lbs., 161.50; 16 head, 491 lbs., 167.00; 41 head, 538 lbs., 158.50; 30 head, 586 lbs., 163.00; 97 head, 604 to 638 lbs., 157.00; 53 head, 656 to 674 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (149.44); 12 head, 658 to 670 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (137.74) unweaned; 35 head, 709 to 749 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (140.98); 328 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 139.00 to 143.50 (142.29); 293 head, 813 to 841 lbs., 136.75 to 140.00 (138.42); 357 head, 853 to 889 lbs., 135.00 to 137.60 (136.42); 224 head, 900 to 916 lbs., 134.00 to 139.60 (136.29); 105 head, 951 to 975 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (127.21); 73 head, 1011 to 1030 lbs., 118.75 to 122.10 (120.16); 8 head, 1071 lbs., 119.00; 16 head, 1112 lbs., 116.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 429 to 447 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (162.84); 49 head, 486 to 490 lbs., 159.00 to 164.00 (161.15); 43 head, 683 lbs., 147.00; 66 head, 730 to 745 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (140.10); 34 head, 763 to 779 lbs., 136.50 to 137.00 (136.60); 182 head, 804 to 847 lbs., 135.00 to 137.50 (136.04); 117 head, 852 to 870 lbs., 134.75 to 135.25 (135.08); 43 head, 905 lbs., 130.50; 7 head, 960 lbs., 117.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 456 to 489 lbs., 155.00 to 158.00 (156.75); 7 head, 703 lbs., 132.00; 18 head, 795 lbs., 133.00; 10 head, 839 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 550 lbs., 123.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 63 head, 584 to 595 lbs., 75.00 to 81.00 (78.65); 5 head, 766 lbs., 52.00. Small and medium frame 3 to 4, 17 head, 526 lbs., 50.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 46 head, 240 lbs., 202.00 thin fleshed; 56 head, 254 to 283 lbs., 191.00 to 195.00 (194.35) thin fleshed; 4 head, 301 lbs., 172.00; 12 head, 367 to 398 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.51); 43 head, 509 to 546 lbs., 144.00 to 146.75 (145.65); 90 head, 561 to 593 lbs., 138.00 to 146.50 (141.43); 136 head, 604 to 631 lbs., 138.50 to 143.00 (141.14); 54 head, 609 lbs., 144.75 guaranteed open; 99 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.89); 5 head, 682 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 182 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 131.00 to 135.50 (134.15); 60 head, 775 to 786 lbs., 128.00 to 133.50 (132.01); 111 head, 806 to 841 lbs., 124.25 to 129.50 (126.41); 71 head, 904 to 918 lbs., 114.50 to 120.00 (118.08); 14 head, 989 lbs., 115.25; 12 head, 1133 lbs.,111.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 335 lbs., 165.00; 23 head, 462 to 491 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 525 lbs., 139.00; 11 head, 626 lbs., 134.00; 33 head, 651 lbs., 131.50; 39 head, 707 to 710 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.64); 44 head, 782 lbs., 128.00; 11 head, 829 lbs., 122.00; 17 head, 932 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 346 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 380 lbs., 136.00; 20 head, 602 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 659 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 784 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 402 to 425 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (155.75); 31 head, 531 lbs., 145.50; 20 head, 579 lbs., 146.50; 32 head, 665 lbs., 137.50.
