Woodward Livestock, Woodward, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,452 head of cattle selling on July 25, compared to 5,113 head the previous week and 3,979 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $5 higher. The steer calves were steady. There was a limited test on heifer calves. The demand was very good for feeders and good for calves. The fill was average to full. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with about 67% steers, 3% were dairy steers, 30% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 87%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 348 lbs., 180.00; 4 head, 361 lbs., 183.00; 24 head, 454 to 466 lbs., 165.50 to 169.00 (167.23); 32 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 159.00 to 171.00 (160.68); 60 head, 576 to 599 lbs., 155.50 to 164.00 (157.67); 26 head, 614 to 647 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (151.32); 59 head, 660 to 675 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (146.50); 30 head, 731 to 746 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (143.01); 60 head, 755 to 786 lbs., 141.00 to 144.50 (143.25); 247 head, 800 to 834 lbs., 137.00 to 142.50 (140.44); 22 head, 800 lbs., 138.50 full; 298 head, 853 to 892 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (135.94); 103 head, 850 lbs., 136.50 full; 41 head, 922 to 947 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (132.74); 135 head, 900 to 942 lbs., 127.00 full; 318 head, 960 to 999 lbs., 124.00 to 129.25 (126.18); 48 head, 999 lbs., 121.00 full; 87 head, 1005 to 1042 lbs., 121.00 to 125.50 (123.14); 154 head, 1057 to 1080 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (123.12); 24 head, 1083 lbs., 113.00 full; 20 head, 1111 lbs., 118.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 491 lbs., 164.50; 5 head, 525 lbs., 157.00; 5 head, 720 lbs., 136.00; 78 head, 757 to 774 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (136.40); 79 head, 800 to 837 lbs., 134.00 to 136.50 (135.29); 47 head, 858 to 880 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.40); 29 head, 902 to 920 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (128.25). Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 598 lbs., 143.00; 15 head, 618 lbs., 145.25; 7 head, 936 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 3, 29 head, 781 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large 4, 12 head, 641 lbs., 118.00. Dairy steers, small and medium frame 4, 82 head, 535 to 542 lbs., 55.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 457 lbs., 150.00; 4 head, 481 lbs., 142.00 fleshy; 7 head, 509 lbs., 144.00; 35 head, 518 to 542 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (130.65) fleshy; 18 head, 569 lbs., 140.00; 6 head, 573 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 71 head, 609 to 627 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (142.86); 92 head, 663 to 697 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.55); 87 head, 717 to 748 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.64); 181 head, 751 to 768 lbs., 132.00 to 136.75 (133.87); 5 head, 763 lbs. 127.00 full; 71 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (128.63); 23 head, 823 lbs., 123.50 full; 52 head, 850 to 868 lbs., 127.50 to 130.00 (128.72); 14 head, 850 lbs., 122.50 fleshy; 26 head, 910 to 945 lbs., 118.00 to 124.25 (121.37); 23 head, 963 to 984 lbs., 118.50 to 119.50 (119.06); 13 head, 1044 lbs., 113.50; Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 494 lbs., 148.00; 31 head, 562 to 589 lbs., 138.00 to 138.50 (138.22); 7 head, 625 lbs., 137.00; 42 head, 653 to 674 lbs., 132.50 to 135.00 (134.30); 1 head, 738 lbs., 132.00; 3 head, 766 lbs., 130.00; 23 head, 816 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 403 to 408 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (137.75); 9 head, 454 lbs., 138.00; 18 head, 575 lbs., 131.00; 8 head, 744 lbs., 115.00; 40 head, 755 to 776 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.85); 15 head, 816 to 817 lbs., 117.00 to 118.50 (117.90).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 465 to 468 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (163.88); 16 head, 620 to 636 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.75) unweaned; 3 head, 721 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 460 lbs., 157.00; 5 head, 594 lbs., 146.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 689 lbs., 130.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.