Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,963 head of cattle selling on Sept. 4, compared to 1,774 head on Aug. 28 and 1,006 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 850 to 900 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower with a limited test. The feeder heifers were mostly steady to $2 higher when using comparable weights. The calves were not enough of comparable weights for a market trend; however, a higher undertone was noted. The demand was good and the quality was mostly average. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher. The bulls were selling $3 to $5 lower. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 35% steers, 64% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 92%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 355 lbs., 188.00; 12 head, 411 to 418 lbs., 172.00 to 185.00 (180.72); 9 head, 562 lbs., 155.00; 27 head, 661 lbs., 143.00; 87 head, 716 to 749 lbs., 139.50 to 144.75 (143.58); 66 head, 758 to 762 lbs., 138.00 to 142.60 (142.18); 11 head, 813 lbs., 129.25 fleshy; 186 head, 870 to 883 lbs., 126.00 to 130.75 (130.52); 64 head, 908 to 917 lbs., 126.50 to 129.75 (129.55). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 690 lbs., 132.75; 11 head, 756 to 795 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.04); 5 head, 812 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 292 lbs., 192.50; 13 head, 385 to 397 lbs., 176.00 to 185.00 (179.40); 12 head, 357 lbs., 192.50 thin fleshed; 9 head, 433 lbs., 158.00; 8 head, 492 lbs., 146.00; 22 head, 522 to 533 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (139.08); 10 head, 602 lbs., 136.00; 18 head, 672 to 679 lbs., 132.50 to 133.50 (132.94); 51 head, 711 to 735 lbs., 128.50 to 134.25 (132.85); 55 head, 756 lbs., 129.75; 188 head, 803 to 836 lbs., 124.75 to 131.75 (128.70); 13 head, 809 lbs., 122.50 fleshy; 379 head, 880 to 899 lbs., 127.50 to 129.85 (129.01); 11 head, 894 lbs., 119.75 fleshy; 13 head, 911 lbs., 129.50; 76 head, 951 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 691 lbs., 126.50; 4 head, 766 lbs., 124.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 348 lbs., 193.00; 3 head, 431 lbs., 160.00; 8 head, 543 lbs., 143.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 1090 to 1500 lbs., 56.00 to 64.75 (60.94) average dressing; 7 head, 1372 to 1567 lbs., 66.50 to 68.00 (67.40) high; 18 head, 1155 to 1270 lbs., 53.50 to 56.00 (53.82) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 38 head, 910 to 1175 lbs., 44.50 to 53.50 (49.49) average; 1 head, 1025 lbs., 57.50 high. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1465 to 1837 lbs., 77.50 to 85.50 (80.65) average; 2 head, 2070 to 2080 lbs., 86.00 to 88.50 (87.25) high; 3 head, 1325 to 1815 lbs., 72.00 to 75.00 (73.59) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 1st trimester, 13 head, 1165 to 1290 lbs., 750.00 to 875.00 (851.05); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 18 head, 1170 to 1356 lbs., 975.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1180 to 1265 lbs., 960.00 to 1000.00 (994.62); over 5 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 95 head, 1131 to 1385 lbs., 610.00 to 850.00 )695.97); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1360 lbs., 885.00.
