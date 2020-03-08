Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,125 head of cattle selling on March 4, compared to 1,121 head on Feb. 26 and 2,156 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, there was limited receipts. The feeder steers were selling higher with an undertone noted. The feeder heifers were steady to $2 lower using limited comparable weights. There was not enough calves the previous week for an accurate market trend. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was mostly average.
The slaughter cows were steady to firm and bulls were steady to $1 lower. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 48% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 359 lbs., 196.00; 16 head, 426 lbs., 187.50; 33 head, 427 lbs., 216.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 492 lbs., 184.00; 6 head, 455 lbs., 215.00 thin fleshed; 89 head, 526 to 534 lbs., 178.00 to 182.00 (181.33); 115 head, 557 to 597 lbs., 163.00 to 176.50 (172.50); 27 head, 610 to 630 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (152.98); 239 head, 673 to 695 lbs., 142.50 to 156.00 (151.56); 104 head, 718 to 744 lbs., 136.50 to 143.50 (141.39); 157 head, 754 to 775 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (143.62); 8 head, 791 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 198 head, 802 to 839 lbs., 128.50 to 135.60 (134.31); 119 head, 855 to 891 lbs., 122.00 to 130.85 (127.15); 116 head, 900 to 947 lbs., 116.10 to 124.75 (123.59). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 485 to 496lbs., 169.00 to 171.50 (170.40); 16 head, 555 to 587 lbs., 156.50 to 158.00 (156.77); 14 head, 702 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 24 head, 350 to 359 lbs., 157.50 to 169.00 (164.62); 42 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 155.00 to 171.00 (159.87); 17 head, 455 to 471 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (57.99); 24 head, 453 lbs., 171.00 thin fleshed; 40 head, 509 to 534 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (146.85); 8 head, 509 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 121 head, 556 to 592 lbs., 136.50 to 149.00 (144.63); 48 head, 622 to 640 lbs., 127.00 to 135.10 (132.35); 493 head, 668 to 694 lbs., 127.50 to 134.75 (129.89); 129 head, 725 to 746 lbs., 123.50 to 126.50 (125.75); 6 head, 735 lbs., 121.25 fleshy; 260 head, 750 to 770 lbs., 124.10 to 125.75 (124.69).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 324 lbs., 183.00; 6 head, 379 lbs., 177.50 unweaned; 12 head, 448 lbs., 168.00; 4 head, 515 lbs., 161.00; 11 head, 616 lbs., 146.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1425 to 1590 lbs., 71.00 to 78.00 (72.89) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 30 head, 1000 to 1370 lbs., 57.00 to 63.50 (61.09) average; 17 head, 1211 to 1630 lbs., 63.00 to 69.00 (65.22) high; 14 head, 1010 to 1165 lbs., 51.50 to 56.50 (55.36) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 1015 to 1145 lbs., 47.00 to 52.00 (48.59) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1403 to 1835 lbs., 77.00 to 87.00 (80.37) average; 3 head, 1905 to 2290 lbs., 89.00 to 91.50 (90.61) high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1330 to 1408 lbs., 885.00 to 1300.00 (1071.80); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 27 head, 1161 to 1680 lbs., 850.00 to 1010.00 (900.74).
