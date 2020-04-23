Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,718 head of cattle selling on April 22, comapred to 2,444 head on April 15 and 2,829 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers weighing under 700 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower and those over 700 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher. The feeder heifers were mostly steady, with a weaker undertone on heifers weighing 650 to 700 pounds. The slaughter cows were steady. A higher undertone was noted on slaughter bulls. The offering included a nice selection of replacement cattle. The replacement receipts included an attractive set of Colorado origin 5-year pairs
that topped the replacement section. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 36% were heifers asnd 3% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 95% cows and 5% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 34% bred cows, 64% were cow-calf pairs and 3% were heifer pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 322 to 337 lbs., 172.50 to 186.00 (179.10); 15 head, 358 to 377 lbs., 160.00 to 167.50 (163.92); 28 head, 421 to 444 lbs., 162.00 to 171.00 (168.39); 46 head, 496 to 498 lbs., 146.50 to 159.50 (150.21); 69 head, 504 to 536 lbs., 151.50 to 162.00 (154.69); 52 head, 559 to 578 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (144.50); 196 head, 609 to 648 lbs., 137.25 to 139.00 (137.94); 83 head, 661 to 699 lbs., 127.00 to 132.50 (128.72); 39 head, 739 to 740 lbs., 123.25 to 125.00 (124.24); 98 head, 753 to 792 lbs., 116.00 to 125.50 (120.98); 294 head, 813 to 841 lbs., 110.25 to 117.75 (114.63); 69 head, 865 lbs., 111.50; 142 head, 903 to 905 lbs., 106.50 to 109.35 (107.79). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 443 lbs., 148.00; 41 head, 454 to 490 lbs., 135.00 to 145.50 (138.24); 17 head, 555 to 560 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.64); 16 head, 657 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large frame 2, 43 head, 534 lbs., 129.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 323 to 348 lbs., 162.00 to 166.00 (165.05); 14 head, 367 to 395 lbs., 151.00 to 157.00 (153.95); 53 head, 410 to 442 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (148.15); 45 head, 459 to 494 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (138.46); 36 head, 540 to 544 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (135.76); 14 head, 571 to 575 lbs., 123.00 to 142.00 (137.91); 39 head, 612 to 624 lbs., 124.25 to 133.50 (130.30); 103 head, 673 to 678 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (114.30); 74 head, 681 lbs., 124.75 fancy; 48 head, 706 to 749 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (112.77); 120 head, 756 to 763 lbs., 103.75 to 109.75 (107.85); 77 head, 811 to 826 lbs., 102.50 to 103.75 (102.78); 32 head, 864 lbs., 104.25. Medium and large 1 to 2, 14 head, 434 lbs., 139.00; 24 head, 545 to 546 lbs., 118.50 to 123.00 (120.94); 23 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 112.00 to 123.00 (120.96); 7 head, 619 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 580 lbs., 115.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 400 to 430 lbs., 147.00 to 147.50 (147.16); 16 head, 518 lbs., 131.50; 16 head, 587 lbs., 127.00; 8 head, 746 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 694 lbs., 103.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 1316 to 1935 lbs., 66.50 to 73.00 (69.62) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 130 head, 975 to 1555 lbs., 62.50 to 71.50 (67.36) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 79 head, 815 to 1695 lbs., 50.00 to 61.50 (56.68) average; 6 head, 775 to 1065 lbs., 41.00 to 45.00 (42.81) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1543 to 1970 lbs., 84.00 to 90.00 (87.19) average; 4 head, 1700 to 2020 lbs., 92.00 to 98.00 (95.25) high; 2 head, 1495 to 1590 lbs., 78.00 to 78.50 (78.26) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1150 lbs., 1175.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 12 head, 1015 to 1425 lbs., 785.00 to 900.00 (855.29); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1253 to 1295 lbs., 925.00 to 1135.00 (1028.58); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1105 to 1370 lbs., 810.00 to 950.00 (872.94); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1258 lbs., 775.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 985 lbs., 1250.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 15 head, 1040 to 1428 lbs., 1100.00 to 1200.00 (1187.33); over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 1050.00. Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 10 head, 1243 lbs., 960.00. Large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 22 head, 1475 to 1560 lbs., 1675.00 to 1725.00 (1711.36).
Heifer pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1053 lbs., 1225.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.