Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 4,100 head of cattle selling on Nov. 6, compared to 2,801 head on Oct. 30 and 2,964 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers experienced a higher undertone when using limited comparable weights. The feeder heifers were steady to $3 higher using limited comparable weights. The calves were too early to determine a trend. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $3 higher but there were not enough bulls for a market trend. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 40% steers and 60% were heifers; and 7% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 75 head, 524 to 538 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (157.55); 42 head, 589 lbs., 146.75; 99 head, 615 to 618 lbs., 152.25 to 154.50 (153.77); 107 head, 664 to 694 lbs., 143.50 to 150.00 (146.29); 33 head, 692 lbs., 141.75 fleshy; 48 head, 700 to 723 lbs., 144.50 to 149.00 (147.03); 76 head, 761 to 791 lbs., 150.50 to 156.25 (152.31); 54 head, 821 lbs., 147.00; 33 head, 833 lbs., 137.50 fleshy; 84 head, 850 to 875 lbs., 145.85 to 148.85 (147.94).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 79 head, 526 lbs., 147.50; 69 head, 569 to 597 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (147.45); 87 head, 610 to 629 lbs., 148.00 to 149.50 (148.34); 301 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 142.50 to 150.25 (147.89); 23 head, 696 lbs., 138.50 fleshy; 210 head, 718 to 749 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (144.81); 95 head, 770 to 797 lbs., 136.50 to 146.10 (143.86); 79 head, 805 to 839 lbs., 136.60 to 140.25 (137.61); 20 head, 856 to 873 lbs., 122.50 to 129.00 (124.10); 11 head, 1092 lbs., 94.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1515 to 1725 lbs., 54.50 to 59.00 (56.46) average dressing; Boner, 80 to 85%, 75 head, 1015 to 1355 lbs., 44.50 to 54.00 (49.52) average; 54 head, 1092 to 5475 lbs., 47.00 to 59.00 (53.59) high; 17 head, 1070 to 1415 lbs., 40.00 to 51.50 (43.49) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 10 head, 1005 to 1156 lbs., 31.00 to 39.00 (35.02) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1620 to 1950 lbs., 71.50 to 75.50 (72.94) average; 3 head, 1485 to 1740 lbs., 62.00 to 67.00 (63.93) low.
