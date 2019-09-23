Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,200 head of cattle selling on Sept 18, compared to 3,840 head on Sept. 11 and 2,934 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to last week, the feeder steers were steady to $3 higher. The feeder heifers were mostly steady to $1 higher using comparable weights. This was the first special calf sale of the season so no comparison was available. The best demand was for weaned calves with a vaccination program. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were unevenly steady. The bulls were mostly steady to $1 lower using a limited test. The supply included 95% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% were heifers; 5% was slaughter cattle with 95% cows and 5% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 385 to 392 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 5 head, 406 lbs., 166.00; 36 head, 486 to 490 lbs., 156.00 to 156.50 (156.35); 20 head, 474 lbs., 148.25 unweaned; 80 head, 502 to 539 lbs., 151.00 to 160.50 (155.57); 13 head, 549 lbs., 145.50 fleshy; 86 head, 553 to 576 lbs., 158.75 to 159.25 (158.85); 35 head, 566 to 571 lbs., 139.75 to 144.00 (141.95) fleshy; 46 head, 634 to 637 lbs., 150.25 to 156.00 (154.12); 37 head, 608 to 630 lbs., 136.50 to 137.00 (136.69) fleshy; 100 head, 660 to 670 lbs., 151.75 to 152.25 (152.14); 264 head, 723 to 747 lbs., 138.50 to 147.50 (145.82); 121 head, 760 to 781 lbs., 141.00 to 147.75 (145.03); 240 head, 821 to 845 lbs., 135.50 to 143.10 (140.52); 168 head, 854 to 886 lbs., 129.60 to 137.50 (135.03); 104 head, 925 to 944 lbs., 129.00 to 133.85 (131.59).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 370 to 384 lbs., 177.50 to 180.00 (178.11); 10 head, 443 lbs., 150.00; 54 head, 457 to 495 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (145.77); 122 head, 507 to 538 lbs., 136.00 to 147.50 (141.71); 36 head, 555 lbs., 140.00; 220 head, 613 to 646 lbs., 137.00 to 147.75 (143.01); 7 head, 635 lbs., 125.50 fleshy; 93 head, 664 to 679 lbs., 139.00 to 142.10 (141.30); 72 head, 725 lbs., 137.75; 420 head, 751 to 793 lbs., 127.75 to 132.75 (129.14); 112 head, 808 to 847 lbs., 126.25 to 128.00 (127.45). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 336 lbs., 163.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 1478 to 1690 lbs., 69.50 to 73.00 (71.50) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 63 head, 1075 to 1465 lbs., 53.00 to 62.00 (55.33) average; 4 head, 1470 to 1760 lbs., 60.50 to 67.00 (62.73) high; 16 head, 1020 to 1395 lbs., 48.00 to 53.50 (50.35) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 45 head, 1020 to 1205 lbs., 44.00 to 51.00 (48.82) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1345 to 2050 lbs., 75.00 to 84.50 (79.53) average; 2 head, 1335 to 1665 lbs., 65.00 to 72.50 (69.16) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 23 head., 997 to 1235 lbs., 1025.00 to 1300.00 (1203.55).
