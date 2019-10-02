Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,349 head of cattle selling on Sept. 25, compared to 3,200 head on Sept. 18 and 1,975 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 750 to 900 pounds were steady to $2 lower. The feeder heifers were selling $5 to $6 higher using limited comparable weights. The majority of consignments was green with thinner cattle off grass. The calves were not enough comparable of weights for a market test with a higher undertone noted, with the best demand for weaned calves having a vaccination program. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to mostly attractive. The slaughter cows were unevenly steady. The bulls were selling $1 to $2 lower using a limited test. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 35% steers and 65% were heifers; 7% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows, 16% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 355 lbs., 189.00; 13 head, 419 to 448 lbs., 165.00 to 179.00 (170.94); 8 head, 477 lbs., 168.00; 98 head, 521 to 549 lbs., 159.50 to 168.50 (167.73); 60 head, 595 lbs., 155.10; 6 head, 620 to 645 lbs., 146.00 to 148.50 (147.23); 35 head, 660 to 679 lbs., 142.50 to 144.00 (143.44); 23 head, 742 to 743 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.83); 113 head, 756 to 794 lbs., 142.00 to 144.75 (143.50); 140 head, 806 to 828 lbs., 138.50 to 141.25 (139.66); 145 head, 858 to 894 lbs., 133.50 to 138.50 (135.14); 20 head, 978 lbs., 125.85.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 351 to 372 lbs., 187.50 to 188.00 (187.90); 52 head, 423 to 444 lbs., 162.00 to 169.00 (167.93); 70 head, 472 to 473 lbs., 149.50 to 155.00 (149.74); 14 head, 521 lbs., 145.00; 9 head, 539 lbs., 130.50 unweaned; 21 head, 584 lbs., 141.00; 64 head, 607 to 645 lbs., 138.50 to 143.50 (141.40); 177 head, 673 to 692 lbs., 139.50 to 147.50 (146.23); 76 head, 653 to 678 lbs., 149.00 to 151.25 (150.76) thin fleshed; 445 head, 706 to 741 lbs., 138.00 to 146.75 (142.96); 194 head, 757 to 790 lbs., 134.00 to 142.60 (140.67); 11 head, 840 to 842 lbs., 124.50 to 126.50 (125.23); 86 head, 908 to 930 lbs., 118.25 to 124.00 (120.22).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 1434 to 1640 lbs., 68.00 to 74.00 (71.65) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 26 head, 1020 to 1380 lbs., 51.50 to 61.50 (55.37) average; 1 head, 1280 lbs., 64.00 high; 10 head, 1112 to 1180 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (54.58) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 31 head, 910 to 1137 lbs., 42.00 to 55.00 (51.75) average; 9 head, 1048 lbs., 57.50 high. Bulls 1 to 2, 12 head, 1545 to 1920 lbs., 74.50 to 82.00 (79.18) average; 2 head, 1890 to 2125 lbs., 84.50 to 85.50 (85.03) high; 3 head, 1245 to 1790 lbs., 66.00 to 70.00 (67.84) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1155 to 1280 lbs., 800.00 to 950.00 (883.80); over 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 13 head, 1119 to 1326 lbs., 625.00 to 760.00 (691.71).
