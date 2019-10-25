Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,250 head of cattle selling on Oct. 23 compared to 2,840 head of Oct. 16 and 6,095 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 600 to 700 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher using a limited test and 800- to 900-pounders were selling $3 to $4 lower. The feeder heifers were not enough comparable weights for an accurate market trend. The calves were too early to determine a trend. The overall demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $6 to $8 lower but there was not enough bulls the previous week for a market trend. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% were heifers; and 8% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 392 lbs., 180.00 unweaned; 10 head, 425 to 426 lbs., 170.00; 47 head, 471 to 497 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (157.28) unweaned; 86 head, 514 to 532 lbs., 156.50 to 160.00 (159.08); 4 head, 582 lbs., 149.00; 30 head, 583 to 586 lbs., 144.50 to 145.00 (144.82) unweaned; 67 head, 603 to 641 lbs., 147.50 to 151.25 (148.86); 125 head, 665 to 699 lbs., 143.50 to 148.25 (144.99); 18 head, 652 to 685 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (139.74) fleshy; 137 head, 726 to 743 lbs., 150.00 to 152.75 (151.86); 61 head, 780 to 790 lbs., 143.50 to 150.00 (146.31); 133 head, 800 to 844 lbs., 148.50 to 148.75 (148.64); 367 head, 859 to 889 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (139.98); 11 head, 912 lbs., 140.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 313 to 316 lbs., 179.00 to 182.00 (180.79) unweaned; 13 head, 357 to 397 lbs., 156.00 to 171.00 (163.50); 15 head, 414 lbs., 160.00; 66 head, 477 to 497 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (147.00) unweaned; 80 head, 503 to 541 lbs., 143.50 to 149.50 (147.76); 18 head, 537 lbs., 141.75 unweaned; 62 head, 619 to 645 lbs., 130.00 to 138.25 (135.90); 13 head, 611 lbs., 125.50 unweaned; 24 head, 656 to 686 lbs., 136.00 to 138.50 (137.01); 26 head, 671 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 28 head, 656 to 691 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (145.78) thin fleshed; 90 head, 710 to 747 lbs., 137.50 to 143.75 (139.98); 248 head, 757 to 796 lbs., 136.75 to 140.00 (139.11); 128 head, 815 to 842 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (133.90); 30 head, 936 lbs., 125.25; 82 head, 900 lbs., 132.50 replacement; 5 head, 960 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 496 lbs., 140.50; 5 head, 586 lbs., 121.50 fleshy.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1590 to 1670 lbs., 61.00 to 64.50 (62.81) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 110 head, 1026 to 1520 lbs., 43.00 to 49.50 (45.72) average; 14 head, 1115 to 1665 lbs., 48.00 to 58.00 (50.83) high; 45 head, 1032 to 1355 lbs., 40.50 to 45.50 (42.86) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 8 head, 870 to 1070 lbs., 38.00 to 42.00 (40.32) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 16 head, 1530 to 1930 lbs., 68.00 to 73.00 (70.71) average; 1 head, 1440 lbs., 66.00 low.
