Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 608 head of cattle on Aug. 14, compared to 2,094 head on Aug. 7 and 1,294 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In comparison to the previous week, the sale was short. There were not enough comparable weights on feeder steers and heifers for a market test and a lower undertone was noted. Overall, the demand was moderate and the quality was average. Using a limited test, the slaughter cows were selling $4 to $5 lower and the bulls were mostly steady to $2 lower. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 44% were heifers, 10% slaughter cattle with 72% cows and 28% bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 353 lbs., 175.00; 41 head, 451 to 462 lbs., 150.00 to 160.50 (158.15); 9 head, 587 lbs., 143.00; 16 head, 643 to 645 lbs., 151.00; 39 head, 681 to 690 lbs., 137.00 to 142.75 (141.44); 18 head, 746 lbs., 135.00; 34 head, 783 lbs., 135.75; 18 head, 864 lbs., 120.50; 58 head, 1008 to 1016 lbs., 115.50 to 123.00 (119.36);
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 397 lbs., 158.00; 5 head, 373 lbs., 174.00 thin fleshed; 55 head, 432 to 438 lbs., 155.00 to 156.50 (155.11); 2 head, 522 lbs., 144.00; 6 head, 596 lbs., 134.50; 19 head, 635 to 645 lbs., 130.75 to 132.50 (131.42); 7 head, 641 lbs., 123.50 fleshy; 39 head, 676 to 688 lbs., 129.00 to 130.50 (129.97); 6 head, 735 lbs., 125.25; 16 head, 765 lbs., 125.25; 19 head, 852 to 891 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (113.02); 4 head, 985 lbs., 105.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, 20 head, 1000 to 1345 lbs., 51.50 to 57.50 (53.84) average dressing; 11 head, 1245 to 1650 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (65.68) high; 2 head, 1015 to 1210 lbs., 47.50 to 49.00 (48.18) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1540 to 1850 lbs., 80.00 to 84.50 (82.68) average; 4 head, 1955 to 2180 lbs., 85.50 to 88.00 (86.74) high;
5 head, 1380 to 1710 lbs., 67.00 to 74.00 (70.62) low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.