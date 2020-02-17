Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,270 head of cattle selling on Feb. 12, compared to 2,080 head on Feb. 5 and 2,934 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $2 to $3 higher and heifers were mostly steady to $3 higher using limited comparable weights. The weaned steer calves were mostly selling $2 to $3 higher. The heifer calves experienced a higher undertone. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $4 higher. The bulls were selling $2 to $3 higher using a limited test. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers; 8% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 215.00 to 220.00 (217.63); 47 head, 455 to 482 lbs., 189.50 to 196.00 (190.80); 28 head, 540 to 548 lbs., 172.00 to 175.00 (173.83); 76 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 158.00 to 172.00 (161.92); 84 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 149.75 to 161.00 (153.78); 9 head, 649 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 59 head, 675 to 680 lbs., 143.50 to 148.00 (144.97); 151 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 139.00 to 147.25 (143.23); 204 head, 776 to 799 lbs., 137.00 to 146.50 (142.75); 364 head, 802 to 835 lbs., 135.25 to 147.00 (143.55); 156 head, 862 to 878 lbs., 137.00 to 144.75 (141.81); 60 head, 900 to 949 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (129.86).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 33 head, 313 to 347 lbs., 180.00 to 186.00 (185.50); 20 head, 368 to 382 lbs., 182.00 to 182.50 (182.22); 42 head, 408 to 436 lbs., 161.00 to 178.00 (176.71); 18 head, 452 to 486 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (155.68); 49 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (146.82); 60 head, 554 to 590 lbs., 136.00 to 147.50 (142.45); 101 head, 602 to 647 lbs., 130.25 to 139.50 (136.22); 249 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 127.25 to 134.00 (133.02); 216 head, 712 to 748 lbs., 128.50 to 132.00 (131.14); 187 head, 761 to 796 lbs., 127.50 to 132.60 (130.98); 26 head, 835 lbs., 126.00; 13 head, 859 lbs., 124.25.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1492 to 1800 lbs., 69.00 to 74.00 (70.72) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 62 head, 1035 to 1367 lbs., 61.00 to 67.00 (64.49) average; 69 head, 1203 to 1581 lbs., 65.00 to 69.50 (68.12) high; 34 head, 1003 to 1225 lbs., 46.00 to 58.00 (55.22) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 10 head, 1071 to 1113 lbs., 45.00 to 48.00 (45.74) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1725 to 1945 lbs., 86.50 to 93.50 (90.24) average; 3 head, 1805 to 2425 lbs., 92.50 to 93.50 (93.05) high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 84 head, 1140 to 1616 lbs., 1075.00 to 1375.00 (1274.54); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 87 head, 1180 to 1477 lbs., 725.00 to 1075.00 (927.17).
