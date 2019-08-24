Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 564 head of cattle selling on Aug. 21, compared to 608 head a week ago and 1,234 head a year ago, as reported by the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, there were not enough steers or heifers on offer for a market test; however, a higher undertone was noted. The demand was moderate to good. On a limited test, the slaughter cows were trading $5 to $7 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling steady. The supply included 56% feeder cattle (51% steers, 49% heifers); 21% slaughter cattle (91% cows, 9% bulls); and 22% replacement cattle (100% bred heifers). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 412 lbs., (174.50); 8 head, 489 lbs., (170.00); 20 head, 512 to 541 lbs., (166.50); 21 head, 643 lbs., (157.50); 10 head, 676 lbs., (150.50); 10 head, 762 lbs., (139.25); 46 head, 929 lbs., (133.00); 7 head, 957 lbs., (121.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 367 lbs., (166.00); 9 head, 475 to 499 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (151.73); 10 head, 588 lbs., (138.00).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 311 lbs., (168.00); 13 head, 383 to 391 lbs., 158.00 to 164.00 (159.82); 24 head, 452 to 494 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (147.94); 7 head, 525 lbs., (144.75); 33 head, 582 to 585 lbs., 138.50 to 154.25 (152.81); 7 head, 709 lbs., (129.00); 35 head, 805 to 843 lbs., 115.50 to 117.50 (116.85); 8 head, 944 lbs., (110.50); 8 head, 954 lbs., (110.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 946 lbs., (106.50).
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1305 to 1315 lbs., 62.00 to 67.00 (64.49) average; 2 head, 1720 lbs., (74.50) high; Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 47 head, 1115 to 1460 lbs., 58.00 to 63.00 (61.18) average; 3 head, 1330 to 1505 lbs., 65.50 to 66.50 (66.00) high; Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 890 to 1345 lbs., 52.50 to 58.50 (54.37) average; 7 head, 935 to 1255 lbs., 44.00 to 47.00 (46.12) low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1440 to 1970 lbs., 81.00 to 88.00 (86.49) average; 1 head, 2145 lbs., (90.50) high.
Replacement cattle: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, 1st trimester, 114 head, 796 to 891 lbs., 1125.00 to 1220.00 (1186.19).
