Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,828 head of cattle selling on Dec. 18, compared to 4,092 head on Dec. 11 and 2,619 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly steady to $2 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 700 to 800 pounds were mostly steady to $1 higher. The weaned steer and heifer calves were selling $2 to $4 higher using comparable weights. The overall demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were mostly steady to $1 higher. The bulls were steady to firm using a limited test. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% were heifers; 8% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighihg over 600 pounds was 55%. The next sale is planned for Jan. 8.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 376 to 383 lbs., 179.00 to 186.00 (182.53); 8 head, 418 to 420 lbs., 195.00 to 199.50 (197.82) thin fleshed; 41 head, 467 to 496 lbs., 170.50 to 173.00 (171.54); 21 head, 488 to 496 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (154.44) fleshy; 12 head, 452 to 455 lbs., 183.00 to 185.00 (184.00) thin fleshed; 157 head, 517 to 546 lbs., 162.75 to 175.00 (166.42); 130 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 145.00 to 161.00 (148.79); 11 head, 585 lbs., 167.00 thin fleshed; 49 head, 617 to 631 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.79); 10 head, 603 lbs., 171.50 thin fleshed; 68 head, 670 to 690 lbs., 147.25 to 152.50 (150.07); 22 head, 681 to 692 lbs., 140.00 to 140.50 (140.23) fleshy; 73 head, 721 to 731 lbs., 135.25 to 151.50 (147.80); 67 head, 755 to 769 lbs., 146.25 to 154.00 (152.94); 133 head, 811 to 820 lbs., 142.00 to 148.75 (147.22); 111 head, 866 to 892 lbs., 146.50 to 146.60 (146.55); 15 head, 977 lbs., 136.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 382 lbs., 172.00; 12 head, 542 lbs., 151.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1,4 head, 281 lbs., 167.00; 34 head, 378 to 384 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (157.77); 11 head, 408 to 425 lbs., 161.00 to 166.00 164.13 7 head, 437 lbs., 138.00 fleshy; 84 head, 460 to 499 lbs., 146.50 to 157.00 (148.50); 17 head, 469 lbs., 138.00 fleshy; 173 head, 507 to 546 lbs., 141.50 to 150.00 (144.90); 76 head, 560 to 580 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (141.77); 15 head, 551 to 591 lbs., 131.00 to 131.50 (131.29) fleshy; 35 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 136.00 to 139.50 (138.02); 133 head, 656 to 690 lbs., 134.50 to 142.00 (137.18); 159 head, 717 to 748 lbs., 135.75 to 140.50 (138.55); 118 head, 762 to 775 lbs., 135.85 to 138.75 (137.29); 28 head, 806 to 820 lbs., 137.50 to 138.00 (137.64).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 1100 to 1520 lbs., 44.00 to 55.00 (48.43) average dressing; 7 head, 1375 to 1586 lbs., 52.50 to 60.00 (55.98) high; 37 head, 1040 to 1305 lbs., 39.00 to 44.50 (41.40) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 29 head, 995 to 1185 lbs., 27.00 to 39.00 (35.05) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1805 to 2190 lbs., 69.00 to 76.50 (73.54) average; 2 head, 1465 to 1950 lbs., 58.00 to 62.00 (60.28) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 963 to 1040 lbs., 910.00 to 1010.00 (951.86); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1105 to 1195 lbs., 1100.00 to 1275.00 (1181.09); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 27 head, 1160 to 1378 lbs., 775.00 to 885.00 (816.01); over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 8 head, 1222 lbs.,575.00.
