Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 570 head of cattle selling on Jan. 29, comapred to 3,227 head on Jan. 22 and 2,851 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, due to major amounts of snowfall in the trade area, with some areas receiving up to 15 inches of snow, receipts were limited with a lower undertone prevailing. Overall, the demand was moderate and the quality was average. The slaughter cows experienced a higher undertone and no bulls for a market test. The supply included 74% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 22% were heifer and 15% were bulls; 18% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 7% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 407 to 439 lbs., 155.00 to 168.50 (157.83); 9 head, 510 lbs., 162.50; 6 head, 603 lbs., 147.50; 55 head, 678 lbs., 135.60; 33 head, 795 lbs., 134.00; 111 head, 817 to 838 lbs., 133.00 to 137.10 (135.24).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 401 lbs., 142.00; 24 head, 513 to 528 lbs., 136.75 to 137.00 (136.92); 39 head, 659 lbs., 132.50; 5 head, 734 lbs., 125.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 395 lbs., 170.00; 10 head, 471 lbs., 150.00; 10 head, 517 lbs., 143.00; 18 head, 593 lbs., 131.00; 10 head, 683 lbs., 119.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 43 head, 1067 to 1345 lbs., 58.00 to 68.50 (66.37) average dressing; 10 head, 1280 to 1495 lbs., 66.50 to 69.50 (67.85) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 12 head, 990 to 1067 lbs., 47.00 to 55.50 (53.60) average.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 1025 to 1595 lbs., 860.00 to 975.00 (888.43); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 21 head, 1000 to 1325 lbs., 900.00 to 1160.00 (1115.29); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1010 to 1705 lbs., 725.00 to 985.00 (903.18).
