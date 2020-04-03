Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas reported receipts of 4,185 head of cattle selling on April 1, compared to 2,024 head on March 25 and 2,492 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agricuture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly selling $11 to $14 lower. The feeder heifers were mostly selling $10 to $14 lower, with instances of $15 to $20 lower on cattle weighing over 750 pounds. The steer calves were limited in comparable weights with a lower undertone noted. The heifer calves were selling $7 to $10 lower using limited comparable weights. Overall, the demand was moderate to good and the quality was mostly average to some attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $16 to $20 lower and the bulls were mostly steady. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 64% were heifers; and 6% were slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 54% were bred cows and 46% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 363 lbs., 181.00; 45 head, 413 to 425 lbs., 176.00 to 190.00 (181.89); 39 head, 462 to 475 lbs., 175.00 to 179.00 (176.05); 89 head, 508 to 534 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (169.25); 27 head, 577 to 590 lbs., 155.00 to 157.50 (155.75); 69 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 140.00 to 153.75 (148.34); 106 head, 653 to 694 lbs., 132.00 to 135.75 (135.02); 233 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 118.85 to 130.50 (121.22); 94 head, 751 to 796 lbs., 110.25 to 115.00 (112.92); 257 head, 815 to 840 lbs., 108.75 to 116.85 (112.67); 3 head, 838 lbs., 105.25 fleshy; 74 head, 864 to 898 lbs., 104.00 to 105.50 (104.88); 114 head, 918 to 948 lbs., 101.00 to 103.85 (103.08); 169 head, 950 to 972 lbs., 100.80 to 102.00 (101.04).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 331 lbs., 163.00; 56 head, 354 to 397 lbs., 156.00 to 165.50 (159.41); 65 head, 415 to 440 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (152.82); 280 head, 461 to 490 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (141.94); 125 head, 500 to 536 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (138.96); 74 head, 554 to 593 lbs., 121.00 to 134.00 (127.23); 83 head, 562 lbs., 139.50 thin fleshed; 237 head, 609 to 647 lbs., 115.50 to 134.00 (125.59); 84 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 106.00 to 119.75 (109.32); 148 head, 651 to 652 lbs., 124.00 to 128.25 (128.96) thin fleshed; 563 head, 705 to 742 lbs., 100.50 to 110.75 (109.41); 279 head, 751 to 796 lbs., 97.00 to 104.85 (101.62); 110 head, 825 to 830 lbs., 95.75 to 102.75 (97.59); 75 head, 852 to 893 lbs., 91.00 to 97.00 (94.30); 24 head, 909 lbs., 91.00; 5 head, 1023 lbs., 89.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 44 head, 394 lbs., 140.00; 24 head, 440 lbs., 131.00; 13 head, 472 lbs., 119.00; 32 head, 595 lbs., 117.25.
Slaughter cows: Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 93 head, 1080 to 1475 lbs., 53.00 to 63.50 (58.40) average dressing; 50 head, 1280 to 1697 lbs., 57.00 to 66.00 (61.48) high; 26 head, 1032 to 1352 lbs., 45.00 to 53.50 (48.79) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 975 to 1151 lbs., 41.00 to 47.00 (43.01) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 12 head, 1665 to 2310 lbs., 85.00 to 94.00 (91.24) average; 15 head, 2020 to 2330 lbs., 95.00 to 102.00 (96.91) high; 1 head, 1425 lbs., 75.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 14 head, 1390 to 1732 lbs., 1050.00 to 1425.00 (1129.49); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 12 head, 1228 to 1485 lbs., 910.00 to 950.00 (930.46).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 17 head, 1635 to 1657 lbs., 1250.00 to 1700.00 (1647.06); over 5 years old, open, 5 head, 1625 lbs., 1285.00.
